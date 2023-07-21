Work is gearing up to repave Fifth Street from Liberty to Broad streets in downtown Winston-Salem on Monday.

That means the city will not allow any traffic or parking on that section of the street starting late Sunday night, said Keith Huff, the city's director of field operations.

Signs have gone up notifying motorists that starting Monday, they can't park on the affected section of Fifth. Barricades are ready to put in place to block traffic.

Huff said everything depends on the weather, but that other phases of the downtown repaving project have lasted about a week.

This will be the fourth phase of the repaving work; the third phase opened Thursday after repaving was finished between Research Parkway and Liberty Street.

The repaving project involves sections of Third, Fourth and Fifth streets. The Fourth Street resurfacing was done in two phases that stretched from Liberty to Broad streets. The fifth phase of work, the last, will cover Third Street from Research Parkway to Patterson Street.

City officials said they picked July to do the repaving work because a lot of people take vacations or slow down outdoor activities because of hot weather. Paving work has to be done when the weather is warm.

It is too expensive to do the work only at night or on weekends, city officials said. The work is being done under contract.

Huff said the street, like the other sections, will be milled first, followed by any structural adjustments that have to be made before the new pavement goes on. Once the new pavement is down, it has to cure before the striping goes down.

This part of the repaving work will take work crews past the Benton Convention Center downtown, but Huff said that fortunately that has an underground tunnel that can be used to cross the street to nearby hotels.

While Broad and Liberty streets will stay open, Huff said a separate repaving project south of the work area on Broad Street will force some intermittent lane closures on Broad, but nothing as extensive or as long-lasting as the Fifth Street work.

The city plans updates on progress to be posted on social media.