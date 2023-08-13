As William Patrick “Pat” Pate prepares to become the next city manager, the Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity and the local chapter of the NAACP will meet Monday with Mayor Allen Joines to discuss the process that went into his selection.

The noon meeting, which is closed to the public, will be held at Union Baptist Church, the Ministers’ Conference said Saturday in a news release.

After the meeting, the groups and Joines will hold a news conference at the church “to share details on a collective path forward concerning how our city government, our community leaders, clergy and citizens can continue to work together to create and maintain transparency, diversity, equity and inclusivity," according to the release.

Joines said Saturday that he “is looking forward to having a positive conversation with members of the Ministers’ Conference and the NAACP to talk about the process."

“There might be some questions that I cannot delve into,” Joines said. “I will be as transparent as possible and share as much information that I can within the law.”

Pate will start in early November. Last week, the City Council voted 5-3 to approve his contract. Pate, who is the city manager in Manassas, Va., said that under his agreement with that city, he has given 90 days' notice for his departure.

A controversy arose in mid-July when three of the city's eight council members backed Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney for the job. Toney was one of three finalists for the position, and had she been hired, would have become the city's first Black female city manager. Pate and the other finalist, Assistant City Manager Ben Rowe, are white men.

In the days following the City Council’s July 14 decision to hire Pate, the Winston-Salem chapter of the NAACP and the Ministers’ Conference, whose members are mostly from the city's Black community, objected to the decision. Both groups questioned whether the hiring process had been fair and unbiased, and the NAACP charged that the city had treated Toney's quest for the job with "blatant inconsideration."

The Ministers' Conference initially wanted, but was denied, a meeting with Joines and the City Council over the matter. City Attorney Angela Carmon said that too many confidential personnel issues were involved to have that kind of discussion.

But now the two organizations will get to speak with elected officials after all.

“We are prayful that as we prepare for our pending meeting, the outcome will represent unity, civility, and transparency," the Ministers’ Conference said.