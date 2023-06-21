The Winston-Salem City Council unanimously approved a $607.8 million budget Tuesday for fiscal year 2023-24 that includes salary increases for police officers and firefighters.

The council voted 8-0 to approve the spending plan that will increase property taxes for city residents to 66.1 cents for every $100 of taxable property, according to the city’s budget.

Under the current tax rate, the owner of a property valued at $150,000 pays a city tax bill of $954. Under the new rate, that same property owner would pay $991.50.

The budget is down 3.2% from the city’s budget of $627.6 million for fiscal 2022-23 because of a decrease in capital spending.

The budget includes a 27% increase in the minimum pay for Winston-Salem police officers. The minimum pay level of $52,500 for an officer might help fill the vacancies on the force, Police Chief William Penn Jr. said after the council meeting.

With 150 vacant positions among the sworn officers, the city plans to eliminate 50 jobs out of the police department’s total of 698 positions.

The budget will raise the minimum salary for city firefighters to $42,500 annually. The current minimum salary for a firefighter is $39,500.

The boost will not close the gap between police and fire salaries, but city officials say that there are far fewer vacancies among firefighters.

The budget will increase water and sewer fees for city residents an average of 7%, which goes into effect July 1. The spending plan will increase stormwater fees by 8%, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2024, according to a city document.

The spending plan provides $725,380 for downtown improvements, which will be paid for through the 9-cent Business Improvement District levy on downtown property owners.

The city also will spend $1.3 million for grants for community agencies, according to the city budget.

The budget provides an additional $214,000 in the city's transit fund so that bus drivers can share in the supplements that city workers are getting. The bus drivers work for a company under contract with the city to run the bus service.

The budget will provide $100,000 for Bethabara Park for building improvements, and $110,000 for some additional spending on community groups and the city's youth advisory council.

Council Member Robert Clark, the chairman of the city’s finance committee, said property tax increase to 2.5 cents was reasonable in light of the inflation in recent years.

The budget will pay for the installation of real-time cameras at a number of recreation centers and parks and the hiring of two crew coordinators to improve the operation of the city's annual leaf-collection program.

The city will spend $9 million on repaving streets, which is $3.6 million more than in the current budget. The additional money is needed to pay for a large increase in the price of asphalt, city officials say.

City employees will be eligible for merit pay increases averaging 6%, according to the budget.