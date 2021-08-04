Governor brings back 'all options on table' response to COVID-19 surge

"Businesses have made the decision that 'we just want vaccinated people here' so all of our customers and our employees can be much safer. They want to make sure people can stay healthy," Cooper said.

"We can't rest until this pandemic is behind us, and the only way that happens is when we get enough people vaccinated.

As of July 31, about 54% of COVID-19 cases involve North Carolinians ages 18 to 49, said Kody Kinsley, chief deputy health secretary for N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Kinsley emphasized that the surge in key COVID-19 metrics "is completely preventable" by unvaccinated individuals choosing to get the vaccine.

"It's hard to know exactly what combination of factors draws people in to get vaccinated," Cooper said. "One things tends to build upon the other.

"As much information as we can get out there, as much incentive we can get out there, the better off that we are."

Cooper said the $25 gift cards for those getting their first vaccination shot is providing to be a modestly successful incentive to date.

"Incentives do work, but with people seeing the seriousness of this delta variant, we are hopeful we'll see more uptick in our vaccinations," Cooper said.