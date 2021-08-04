Governor brings back 'all options on table' response to COVID-19 surge

The rising surge of key COVID-19 metrics in North Carolina has not compelled Gov. Roy Cooper to re-impose social distancing guidelines that he allowed to expire since May.
However, Cooper returned Wednesday to the phrase "all options are on the table."
That was Cooper's answer when asked what steps he is considering to reverse statewide daily case counts (3,413), positive test rates (12.2%) and COVID-19 related hospitalizations (1,580) that are at levels last experienced in late February.
That includes a potential administration response to COVID-19 outbreaks in school districts where the boards of education chose a mask-optional approach rather than a mask mandate.
"The health and safety of North Carolinians remains the prime objective," Cooper said. "We really believe people now know what to do to protect themselves and other people, and our focus is on vaccinations."
When asked what options are being considered, Cooper emphasized repeatedly that the vaccination effort is his priority.
"We believe we are making progress," Cooper said, citing a 42% increase in vaccinations statewide over the past two weeks.
"We don't want to do those other things if we don't have to," Cooper said.
Cooper said he continues to "strongly recommend" that school districts follow federal K-12 masking guidelines.
"We have a lot of evidence that schools are very safe when protection methods are taken, including masking," Cooper said. "The school systems have the tools they need to make these decisions."
"A lot of school boards are stepping up and making the right call with the delta variant increases.
"We hope other school boards will reconsider requiring masking."
Irritation with unvaccinated
Cooper continued speaking frankly about the role that unvaccinated individuals have in the COVID-19 surge.
In the past week, health-care workers have conducted protests over mandatory vaccinations by their employer in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Charlotte and the Triangle.
Cooper said "that's so disappointing" when asked about the protests.
"When you are a health-care provider, working closely in and around patients, your responsibility is to get a vaccine," Cooper said.
"They have a First Amendment right to protest, but these health-care facilities have made the right call. This is the right thing to do for not only their families, but the patients they are supposed to treat and protect."
Although Cooper said he is concerned about increased COVID-19 related hospitalizations, he believes most hospitals have the capacity to handle the surge.
"There are no hospitals right now sounding an alarm bell, but they remain concerned about this continuous and rapid increase," Cooper said.
Cooper supports long-term care facilities, such as Arbor Acres Retirement Community Inc. of Winston-Salem, requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated.
Arbor Acres has set an Oct. 31 deadline. Employees who are not vaccinated by that date will be terminated, Andrew Applegate, the facility’s president and chief executive, told employees in a memo sent Monday.
As of Monday, 65% of Arbor Acres' full- and part-time staff are fully vaccinated, or 280 out of 432 employees. There will be some exceptions for medical and religious reasons, the systems said.
Cooper recognized that some health-care facilities, such as long-term care, are short-staffed because of the pandemic.
"They have to make tough calls ... if enough people make the decision that they'd rather leave their work than get a vaccination," Cooper said.
Business expectations
Cooper is encouraging businesses, particularly those that serve the public, "to do things that get their employees vaccinated ... and their customers vaccinated."
Cooper said he is not prepared currently to replicate the decision by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to require individuals show proof of COVID-19 vaccination at indoor restaurants, shows and gyms. The requirement will be phased in during August and September.
"Businesses have made the decision that 'we just want vaccinated people here' so all of our customers and our employees can be much safer. They want to make sure people can stay healthy," Cooper said.
"We can't rest until this pandemic is behind us, and the only way that happens is when we get enough people vaccinated.
As of July 31, about 54% of COVID-19 cases involve North Carolinians ages 18 to 49, said Kody Kinsley, chief deputy health secretary for N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Kinsley emphasized that the surge in key COVID-19 metrics "is completely preventable" by unvaccinated individuals choosing to get the vaccine.
"It's hard to know exactly what combination of factors draws people in to get vaccinated," Cooper said. "One things tends to build upon the other.
"As much information as we can get out there, as much incentive we can get out there, the better off that we are."
Cooper said the $25 gift cards for those getting their first vaccination shot is providing to be a modestly successful incentive to date.
"Incentives do work, but with people seeing the seriousness of this delta variant, we are hopeful we'll see more uptick in our vaccinations," Cooper said.
Evictions update
The pressure on North Carolinians facing eviction was eased Tuesday when the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new moratorium through Oct. 3.
Cooper chose to focus his comments on the state's emergency rental assistance on updating efforts by the state Office of Recovery and Resiliency and the HOPE (Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions) program it oversees.
The program has provided more than $328 million to help North Carolina families, with more than $234 million of those funds already paid to landlords and utility providers statewide.
The average turnaround from application to payment on claims is 14 to 18 days.
The program began accepting Sunday landlord referrals of tenants who need assistance.
It also has increased the cap on financial awards to applicants. The monthly rent award limit has increased by 30% and the utility award limit has increased 100% for all new applications as of Sunday.
For more information on the program, go to www.hope.nc.gov, or call (888) 9ASK HOPE.
Prior to the CDC's latest moratorium, advocates for landlords and tenants projected an increase in eviction filings locally and statewide.
Evictions did not stop altogether over most of the pandemic because landlords could still evict for criminal behavior, lease violations or other factors outside non-payment of rent arising from the impacts of COVID.
336-727-7376