top story

Governor extends COVID-19 regulatory waivers through July 15

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper

Gov. Roy Cooper has extended through July 15 several COVID-19 regulatory waivers that allow state health officials to continue to provide emergency-level testing, vaccination and other care services.

 Ben McKeown, AP

Gov. Roy Cooper has extended until July 15 some state regulatory waivers that continue to allow for extensive COVID-19 response measures.

Cooper signed Executive Order 256 on Friday.

The extension continues to allow state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley to issue standing orders to facilitate additional COVID-19 testing and vaccinations resources, and the administration of therapeutic treatments designed to treat the coronavirus, including monoclonal antibody treatments and newly authorized therapeutic treatments. 

Kinsley remains permitted to issue secretarial orders that allow for increasing the health care workforce to ensure continuity of existing operations in the state’s hospitals, adult care homes, nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Professional licensing boards will continue to have authority to modify or waive requirements that would otherwise prevent qualified individuals, such as retired medical professionals and trained students, from providing care to COVID-19 patients.

For this extension, Cooper sought and received the agreement of the 10-member Council of State, which has a 6-4 Republican majority.

There have been concerted efforts by several Republican legislative leaders for Cooper to end the statewide emergency management order contained in Executive Order No. 116. Some states with Republican governors have taken that action.

Cooper said March 17 the Republican-controlled legislature can pass laws to address the statewide pandemic emergency order as long as it provides the flexibility needed to act quickly if necessary.

The N.C. Healthcare Association supports the extension. Its president and chief executive, Stephen Lawler, wrote a letter Thursday to Cooper, the Council of State and Kinsley urging the extension of the order.

"While the rest of the state works to resume a post-pandemic routine, your safety net hospitals and health systems continue to absorb the ramifications of COVID-19," Lawlar wrote.

"Today, we are challenged by the compounding problems of a burned-out staff, the high cost of staffing agencies, and the increasing cost pressures from food to pharmaceuticals, all associated with the pandemic.

"We are far from being in the clear," Lawlar said. "Over half of North Carolina’s hospitals are operating at a loss due to the aforementioned pressures."

Waiver details

Some of the waivers date back to Cooper's first pandemic-related executive order issued on March 10, 2020, which declared a statewide state of emergency.

Some of the waivers have since been extended up to 13 times, most recently in January for waivers that would have expired Tuesday.

Cooper said the latest extension has the same reasoning behind it — to support the state’s on-going fight against COVID-19 by providing flexibility for health care workers and care facilities, as well as easier access to vaccines, tests and treatments.

“While we have turned the corner on this pandemic, we must continue to make sure that tests, vaccines, and treatments are widely available and that we remain prepared for the potential of future surges,” Cooper said in a statement.

The measures in this executive order are essential to North Carolina’s continued response to this virus.”

"Worst is behind'

On March 17, Cooper said “the worst is behind” the state as the pandemic reached the two-year mark.

However, Cooper and Kinsley said North Carolinians should continue to take steps to minimize the spread of the virus.

As of the latest N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' COVID-19 dashboard update Wednesday, there have been at least 792 related deaths reported for Forsyth County, along with at least 92,034 cases.

Statewide, there have been at least 23,194 related deaths and at least 2.6 million cases.

Cooper and Kinsley emphasized the importance of being vaccinated and taking steps to stop the spread of the virus.

“Over the last two years, we’ve written a history of hardship and resilience, setbacks and successes,” Cooper said March 17. “We are coming out alright, through the strength of our people.

“But now, we enter the next phase of how we approach the future. One of individual responsibility, preparedness and prosperity.

“This virus will still be with us, but it won’t disrupt us,” Cooper said.

Lawlar said the state's 132 hospitals are "preparing for a potential BA.2 (omicron) Variant bubble."

Keeping the executive order in place "enables medical responders to take full advantage of federal regulatory waivers related to employing temporary nurse aides, providing services through telehealth, altering staffing ratios, and moving patients more efficiently to appropriate levels of care."

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

