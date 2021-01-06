Governor extends statewide curfew for three weeks; health secretary warns about leaving home

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday he is extending for three weeks a "modified stay at home" order that has acted as a statewide curfew since Dec. 11.
The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew was set to expire at 5 p.m. Friday. It now lasts through at least Jan. 29.
The order requires restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses and others to end all on-premises services at 10 p.m. Take-out, delivery, drive-thru and curbside services are permitted during the curfew hours.
The order also stops on-premises alcohol sales at 9 p.m., whether at a bar or restaurant, or by a vendor.
"We have turned the page on a new year — one that we’re hoping will bring better times," Cooper said. "But as we know, the virus didn’t disappear at midnight on Dec 31.
"In fact, in North Carolina, we have seen some of our highest case counts, percent positives, hospitalizations and ICU bed usage numbers in the past few days.
"No matter where you live, work, worship or play, COVID-19 remains a deadly threat, and we must treat it that way."
The curfew allows individuals who work between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. to travel for work and to perform their jobs in a different location if directed by their employer or to take care of family members, health care and food needs.
Cooper said that although more health-care systems are handling to date hospital bed capacity challenges, he said "all options remain on the table" in addressing continuing increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Cooper has cautioned that his next potential decision could involve tougher limits on restaurant dining, indoor entertainment or shopping, as well as retail capacity restrictions.
Secretarial order
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, issued a COVID-19 pandemic secretarial order that she called "a stark advisory warning."
She recommends "in very clear terms" that North Carolinians stay at home apart from going to work and to essential activities, such as getting groceries, getting health care or taking care of family members.
The order repeated warnings to avoid leaving home for those ages 65 and older, or at high risk for developing serious illness.
“There is an alarming amount of virus everywhere in our state. We are in a very dangerous position and this is the most worried I have been during the pandemic,” Cohen said.
"Every single North Carolinian needs to take immediate action to save lives and protect themselves and each other.”
Cohen reiterated previous warnings that individuals who have entered into households not their own should assume they have COVID-19 and get tested.
Cohen said the order stems from North Carolina having 84 counties in the critical, or red, category for highest levels of community spread of the coronavirus.
Thirteen of the 14 counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C. are in the red category — Alamance, Alleghany, Ashe, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin.
Watauga County is one of the 16 counties in the substantial, or orange, category.
Metrics
Cohen also said North Carolina has experienced record high numbers on key metrics in recent weeks, including daily highs on cases, hospitalizations and positive test rates.
North Carolina has crossed a somber threshold of 7,000 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began in mid-March.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday an additional 80 deaths statewide for an overall total of 7,076.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
DHHS also reported the state setting another in a string of daily highs for COVID-19 related hospitalizations at 3,893. That's up 108 from the previous high of 3,781 reported Tuesday.
Statewide, a record 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Monday were positive. The previous high was 16.5% out of 44,888 tests conducted Saturday.
"Today’s directive outlines immediate actions North Carolinians must take to save lives, slow the spread of the virus and protect hospital capacity across North Carolina to ensure medical care is available to anyone who may need it, whether for COVID-19 or for any other reason," Cohen said.
Curfew
Cooper and Cohen are encouraging local public health and law enforcement officials to be vigilant in enforcing the curfew.
In November, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines issued a COVID-19 declaration that authorizes city police and fire officials to enforce Cooper's order requiring people to wear face coverings in all public places.
Unlike Greensboro officials, who are threatening to close down businesses for up to 72 hours if the businesses are found in repeated violation of masking and occupancy rules, Winston-Salem officials are, for now, saying that penalizing violators will be done "as an option of last resort."
However, the mayor's order does authorize police and fire officials to issue citations for violations, which would be considered a Class 2 misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of 60 days in jail and a fine of $1,000.