Governor extends statewide curfew for three weeks; health secretary warns about leaving home

DHHS also reported the state setting another in a string of daily highs for COVID-19 related hospitalizations at 3,893. That's up 108 from the previous high of 3,781 reported Tuesday.

Statewide, a record 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Monday were positive. The previous high was 16.5% out of 44,888 tests conducted Saturday.

"Today’s directive outlines immediate actions North Carolinians must take to save lives, slow the spread of the virus and protect hospital capacity across North Carolina to ensure medical care is available to anyone who may need it, whether for COVID-19 or for any other reason," Cohen said.

Curfew

Cooper and Cohen are encouraging local public health and law enforcement officials to be vigilant in enforcing the curfew.

In November, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines issued a COVID-19 declaration that authorizes city police and fire officials to enforce Cooper's order requiring people to wear face coverings in all public places.

Unlike Greensboro officials, who are threatening to close down businesses for up to 72 hours if the businesses are found in repeated violation of masking and occupancy rules, Winston-Salem officials are, for now, saying that penalizing violators will be done "as an option of last resort."