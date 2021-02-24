Governor lifts NC curfew, eases COVID-19 restrictions on bars, arenas and others

It represents the first time that bars and taverns are allowed to have indoor patrons since early in the pandemic.

Indoor venues with more than 5,000 seats can open at 15% capacity, which affects many college and professional sports facilities in the state, such as the Joel Coliseum, Greensboro Coliseum, Smith Center in Chapel Hill, PNC Arena in Raleigh and Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

"We think this is a positive step, and we're going to continue to watch the data" to determine additional easing steps, Cooper said. "The virus is still here and infecting people every day.

"We're depending on people to be responsible. The mandatory mask is not changing. As more people gather together, it will be more important than ever to social distance."

COVID metrics

Cooper said he was encouraged that "all metrics continue to stabilize" and that more than 50% of North Carolinians ages 65 and older have been vaccinated.

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and positive test rates have dropped recently to levels seen in late October to mid-November.

However, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday a significant increase in COVID-19 related deaths and new cases.