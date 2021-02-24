Governor lifts NC curfew, eases COVID-19 restrictions on bars, arenas and others

Gov. Roy Cooper will lift the statewide COVID-19 curfew Friday and ease a number of restrictions affecting public gatherings, including large outdoor events.
Several restrictions in Cooper's executive orders, some dating back to Oct. 2, were set to expire at 5 p.m. Sunday, including the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. statewide stay-at-home order.
The number of people who may gather indoors in a residence will increase from 10 to 25, while 50 remains the limit for individual outdoor gatherings.
Cooper said Executive Order No. 195 will go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday and expire at 5 p.m. March 26.
"Today’s action is a show of confidence and trust, but we must remain cautious. People are losing their loved ones each day,” Cooper said.
"We must keep up our guard. Many of us are weary, but we cannot let the weariness win.
Now is the time to put our strength and resilience to work so that we can continue to turn the corner and get through this."
The eased restrictions will allow "many businesses and venues to expand to 50% occupancy while maintaining health and safety protocols," Cooper said.
Those changes apply to retail establishments, restaurants, breweries and wineries.
On-premises alcohol sales will be allowed until 11 p.m., whether at a bar or restaurant, or by a vendor.
Businesses that will be able to reach 50% occupancy will include retailers, gyms, bowling alleys, aquariums, museums, pools, personal care services, such as barbers, hair salons and tattoo parlors, and outdoor amusement parks.
Some outdoor settings, such as sports venues and outdoor bars, will remain limited to 30% of capacity but no longer have a 100-person cap.
Certain indoor venues will expand to 30% capacity with a cap of 250 individuals. Those include bars, lounges, night clubs and taverns, movie theaters, sports arenas, meeting, reception and conference spaces, indoor areas of amusement parks and entertainment facilities, such as bingo parlors and gaming establishments.
It represents the first time that bars and taverns are allowed to have indoor patrons since early in the pandemic.
Indoor venues with more than 5,000 seats can open at 15% capacity, which affects many college and professional sports facilities in the state, such as the Joel Coliseum, Greensboro Coliseum, Smith Center in Chapel Hill, PNC Arena in Raleigh and Spectrum Center in Charlotte.
"We think this is a positive step, and we're going to continue to watch the data" to determine additional easing steps, Cooper said. "The virus is still here and infecting people every day.
"We're depending on people to be responsible. The mandatory mask is not changing. As more people gather together, it will be more important than ever to social distance."
COVID metrics
Cooper said he was encouraged that "all metrics continue to stabilize" and that more than 50% of North Carolinians ages 65 and older have been vaccinated.
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and positive test rates have dropped recently to levels seen in late October to mid-November.
However, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday a significant increase in COVID-19 related deaths and new cases.
After North Carolina reported eight deaths on Tuesday, there were 109 reported Wednesday. The overall death toll is 11,074
After reaching a three-month low in new daily COVID-19 cases at 1,514 on Tuesday, there were 3,346 cases reported Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, more than 2.14 million doses of the vaccine had been administered statewide — about 1.94 million by medical providers and 192,423 in long-term care centers.
Statewide, 1,530 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported Wednesday, down 33 from Tuesday.
Monday's hospitalizations were at the lowest level since 1,501 on Nov. 17. The statewide hospitalization count has dropped for 27 of the last 30 days.
The state's positive test rate was at 6% out of 22,607 tests conducted Monday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or below to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Influencing decisions
Cooper said that while he is listening to advocates and legislators about easing restrictions, and recognizing COVID-19 bills that have been filed during the current session, "we will continue to be driven by the science and health data."
Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said Cooper's restriction decisions have been based in part on the science and COVID-19 metrics.
“But as has been true throughout the pandemic, Gov. Cooper's decisions seem tied much more closely to polling data and political considerations," Kokai said.
"It’s almost certain that legislative initiatives to reopen schools, sports venues and businesses have played a significant role in coaxing the governor toward relaxing some of his state-imposed restrictions.”
Kokai said he expects the COVID-19 reopening bills would continue to be pursued.
"If left on his own, the governor could reverse course and reinstitute shutdowns," Kokai said.
"A majority of lawmakers — and, in some cases, a supermajority — believe these types of decisions should be made within the legislative branch.”
N.C. Democratic Party chairman Wayne Goodwin said that "despite continued attempts by Republicans to politicize the pandemic, undermine science, and strip the governor of his authority in partisan power grabs, he has always been on the side of North Carolinians — putting the health and safety of our state at the forefront of his decision-making."
"Moving to ease restrictions today is a direct result of those science-driven decisions and is an important first step toward building a stronger, more resilient North Carolina as we work toward economic recovery.”
