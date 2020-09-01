Gov. Roy Cooper announced plans Tuesday to relax certain statewide social-distancing restrictions, citing recent stabilization in new COVID-19 cases and a slight decline in hospitalizations.
Cooper said he is adjusting his "safer-at-home" approach from what he called "a modest step" in Phase Two — which began May 22 and was extended three times — to "Phase 2.5."
It will include partial indoor reopenings of fitness and sports venues. It will expand mass gathering limits from 10 to 25 people indoors and from 25 to 50 outdoors.
The newest restrictions take effect Friday and will remain until Oct. 2. Cooper issued Executive Order No. 163 as part of the partial reopening step.
“Safer at Home Phase 2.5 continues our state’s dimmer switch approach to easing some restrictions,” Cooper said. "In fact, a new phase is exactly when we need to take this virus even more seriously.
“These careful movements forward should not affect the viral spread. We believe things can continue to improve and drive the numbers down.”
The reopening steps include:
- Playgrounds may open.
- Museums and aquariums may open at 50% capacity.
- Fitness centers, gyms, indoor exercise centers, skating rinks, bowling alleys, indoor basketball and volleyball centers and others may open at 30% indoor capacity.
However, bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, indoor entertainment centers, amusement parks and dance halls remain closed, Cooper said.
Support from Cohen
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, explained her confidence in Cooper's Phase 2.5 move because the state has seen stability in key metrics.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Cooper and Cohen said North Carolina's COVID-19 trends are not spiking, the percentage of positive tests has remained stable at 6% to 8% in recent weeks, and there remains adequate capacity of hospital intensive-care beds.
“As we take modest steps forward today, it’s important to remember that moving forward doesn’t mean letting up on slowing the spread of the virus ... especially as we head into flu season," Cohen said.
Cooper said he knows the Phase 2.5 reopening restrictions are disappointing businesses that remain closed or significantly limited.
On Monday, Cooper extended until Oct. 2 an 11 p.m. curfew on alcoholic drinks served by restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries.
Cooper reiterated his view that North Carolina is not ready for a full-scale reopening from a public-health perspective, particularly for businesses that are challenged in keeping customers maintaining social distancing.
“We expect businesses to obey the (public health) rules,” Cooper said. “It’s important not only for their customers, but also their staff.”
Fitness centers
Cohen said the 30% capacity level for indoor fitness facilities was chosen primarily to limit the exposure for those exercising.
“There’s just a higher likelihood for the spread of viral respiratory droplets, so we wanted to be more restrictive,” Cohen said.
Cohen cautioned that “just because we are easing restrictions by gyms doesn’t mean it’s the right choice for everyone. People need to consider their own personal and their family’s health risks with COVID.”
Cohen said increased indoor and outdoor gathering totals do not change recommendations for currently avoiding playing youth contact sports, such as basketball, football and soccer.
She said where the mass gathering increases will allow more spectators are for non-contact sports, such as golf, swimming and tennis. Cohen said mass-gathering limitations do not include participants in the sports.
The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina and the operator of the local CycleBar franchise said they are prepared to accommodate the 30% indoor capacity.
“We are working through the governor’s latest executive order to see what modifications we need to make to our reopening plan, as well as determining what staffing levels and additional cleaning we need to complete as part of a phased-opening approach," YMCA spokesman Michael Bragg said.
Dixon Douglas, owner of the CycleBar location in downtown Winston-Salem, said his staff is “reviewing various scenarios of both inside and outside rides, keeping in mind guest and team safety so that we can provide a service to guests who are ready to ride indoors and those who prefer to continue to ride outdoors.”
“I appreciate the conservative measures our (state) government has taken, but I can't explain how thrilled our team is to get back to work and continue to make a difference in peoples' lives here in Winston-Salem.”
Motives analyzed
Analysts differed on whether Cooper and Cohen advanced to Phase 2.5 based on recent COVID-19 stabilization trends, or from socioeconomic and political pressures.
For example, Planet Fitness reopened most of its North Carolina facilities Tuesday, basing its plans on what it views as a medical services provider exemption in Cooper's Executive Order No. 141 that went into effect May 22.
“I am sure the governor's office has been hearing from trade associations, industry groups and individual businesses,” said John Quinterno, a principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research firm specializing in economic and social policy.
“Ideally, state COVID trends have improved to the point where the loosening of more restrictions is appropriate, particularly those related to playgrounds and parks."
Quinterno said business owners still restricted from operating may be angered by Phase 2.5 “since many of them may be feeling backed into a corner.”
“That said, I think many of the remaining restrictions are appropriate on public health grounds.
“But if we are going to keep them in place, more help needs to be provided to affected businesses to help them weather the storm,” he said.
Mark Hall, a public-health and law professor at Wake Forest University, said the Phase 2.5 approach “makes good sense, based on current data, and drawing logical and measured lines.”
“It is unfortunate that, just prior to this loosening, several establishments were prepared to defy or openly skirt public health authorities.
“Doing that invites lawlessness and civic disorder in a time that calls for greater social cohesiveness,” Hall said.
