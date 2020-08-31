Gov. Roy Cooper plans to provide a state reopening update Tuesday — a week ahead of expectations amid a recent stabilization in new COVID-19 cases and slight decline in hospitalizations.
Dory MacMillan, Cooper's press secretary, said Monday the governor "expects to share information about the next phase of easing restrictions tomorrow, which would take effect later this week."
Since May 22, Cooper has extended Phase Two restrictions three times — currently until 5 p.m. Sept. 11 — in what he has called a "safer-at-home" approach.
The extension continues to prohibit the partial openings of businesses that include private bars, fitness centers, bowling alleys and gyms.
Cooper has said part of his Phase Two decision was based on not letting too many businesses reopen at the same time, thus potentially increasing the spread of the virus.
The Planet Fitness chain plans to open most North Carolina centers Tuesday even though Cooper has not rescinded his executive order that prohibits their use during the pandemic. The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina took a similar step Monday, for now just at its Robinhood Road location in Winston-Salem.
“It appears that Gov. Cooper is getting the message that a significant number of people — including likely voters — are fed up with his restrictions," said Mitch Kokai, a senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
"Rather than engage in a fight over restrictions that make North Carolina an outlier among the states, the governor appears to be accepting the reality that lockdowns can’t last forever.”
However, Cooper extended from Monday to Oct. 2 a curfew on restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries from selling alcoholic drinks from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Meanwhile, Republican legislative budget writers plan to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday to unveil their proposals for what is projected to be a two-day session that begins at noon Wednesday.
The focus is expected to be allocating the remainder of the federal CARES Act funding, as well as consider expanding the regular weekly state unemployment insurance benefit by $50 to a maximum $400.
The last-call curfew order does not apply to grocery stores, convenience stores or other entities permitted to sell alcohol for off-premises consumption.
The curfew, contained in Executive Order No. 153, is part of the Cooper administration’s effort at slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“North Carolina has made good progress stabilizing our COVID-19 numbers, and this order will help us continue it,” Cooper said in issuing the executive order. “Now is the time to continue staying cautious and vigilant as we work to beat this pandemic.”
Local governments implementing orders that end alcohol sales before 11 p.m., or that apply to other entities, remain in effect.
Cooper said in July he wants “to prevent restaurants from turning into bars after hours ... lessening social distancing and more milling around.”
“Now that we have become stable with our (COVID-19) numbers, we want to drive them down, and this is one of the ways we believe will be effective.”
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, have said North Carolina's COVID-19 trends are not spiking, the percentage of positive tests has remained stable at 7% to 8% in recent weeks, and there remains adequate hospital intensive-care bed capacity.
Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said Cooper may make a surprise reopening announcement.
"The problem is that the data is noisy, and it is unclear whether we are, as a state, doing any better than when the governor extended Phase Two nearly a month ago," Madjd-Sadjadi said.
"At the same time, I am certain that there is a lot of pressure on the governor to reopen businesses, given that we still have not seen any addition stimulus packages coming out of Congress.
"Look for him to thread the needle on this one."
