Gov. Roy Cooper plans to unveil his strategy Tuesday for reopening K-12 schools, as well as provide an update on whether to extend limits on reopening certain businesses.
Cooper's schedule calls for a 3 p.m. press conference.
Cooper said July 9 the decisions would rely on conversations with educators, health officials and businesses.
Cooper previously extended the Phase 2 reopening limitations from June 26 to at least 5 p.m. Friday. Governors from several states, including Arizona, California, Florida, Oregon and Texas, have restored stay-at-home restrictions in the past two weeks.
Cooper said he believes his administration's K-12 plans will require in-person and remote learning for students.
The current projection is starting school Aug. 17, although some districts could begin as early as Aug. 3.
The Cooper administration continues to weigh three options that were disclosed to school districts in June: Plan A — in-person learning with key health and safety rules in place; Plan B — same as Plan A, but with fewer children in the classroom at one time; Plan C — remote learning for all students.
According to state law, the first five school days are to be attended in-person. After that, local education boards can activate remote learning.
Over the past two weeks, Cooper has faced increasing pressure from Republican legislative leaders to disclose his strategy.
“We are well aware that parents, teachers and students are so anxious to know about school in the fall,” Cooper said July 1.
“We want to get our students back in the classroom, and we want to make sure we get this right."
COVID-19 near record levels
Meanwhile, the numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in North Carolina declined slightly over the weekend, but are still at near-record levels.
The state Department of Health and Human Services reported that as of 11:30 a.m. Monday, there have been 87,528 cases, 1,510 deaths and 1,070 hospitalized individuals.
DHHS said there are 67,124 North Carolinians considered as having recovered from the virus, or 76.7%. DHHS has said it typically takes 14 days to recover for those who were not hospitalized, and 28 days for those who were hospitalized.
Meanwhile, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health reported an increase of 151 cases and an additional COVID-19 related death over the weekend.
Forsyth had reported at least 3,731 cases and 40 deaths as of 12:30 p.m. Monday. The death was reported on Sunday.
The Forsyth health department reported 42 new cases Saturday, 53 on Sunday and 56 on Monday. Forsyth's highest daily case increase remains 162 on June 1.
Forsyth health officials report 2,303 individuals who have recovered for an active case count of 1,388.
At least 11 cases in Forsyth are linked to staff members at the Forsyth County Jail, but no inmates have tested positive.
Forsyth health officials did not provide the weekly update on local hospitalizations or the ethnic and racial breakdown of cases.
County health officials will conduct their next testing event from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Carver School Road Library, 4915 Lansing Drive in Winston Salem.
There have been at least 14,207 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region with 269 reported deaths.
Public health officials list Forsyth among eight counties in the state running the greatest risk of rapid spread of the virus.
Statewide cases
The state experienced a day-over-day record of 2,462 cases from Friday to Saturday. The cases increased by 1,827 from Sunday to Monday.
The number of hospitalized North Carolinians dropped from a record 1,093 on Saturday to 1,040 on Monday. Hospitalizations have been above 800 for 28 consecutive days in North Carolina.
The number of deaths climbed by seven to 1,510.
The state's positive testing rate has hovered between 9% and 10% since at least mid-May, including being at 10% as of 11:30 a.m. Monday. There have been 1.22 million North Carolinians tested.
Cohen has said she would feel more comfortable with a 5% positive rate.
Cooper and Cohen cited the recent statewide increases in overall cases, deaths and hospitalizations for pausing Phase Two. Cooper also issued a statewide face-mask mandate while in public.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Cohen has said the data is showing increasing community spread of the virus by individuals "when they feel completely fine and they don't know they have it" and by workers in more high-risk jobs, such as meat-processing facilities and long-term care facilities.
