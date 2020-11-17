Governor stays course on COVID-19 restrictions, citing North Carolinians' pandemic fatigue

Gov. Roy Cooper expressed reluctance Tuesday to add more COVID-19 socioeconomic restrictions to North Carolinians already fatigued from the first eight months of the pandemic.
However, Cooper stressed again that "all options remain on the table" as the state continues to set daily highs for cases, hospitalizations, positive test rates and deaths in recent days.
"North Carolina's COVID-19 numbers remain too high," Cooper said. "These are numbers we cannot ignore."
Because statewide COVID-19 numbers “remain stubbornly high,” Cooper on Nov. 10 extended Phase Three restrictions by three weeks through at least Dec. 4.
Executive Order No. 176 reduced indoor mass-gathering capacity from 25 to 10 individuals. That order is aimed primarily at family and other social gatherings.
"We're hopeful that we will have improved cooperation and compliance with the existing (restriction) requirements that we can be curbing this increase we're seeing and we can begin to drive the numbers down," Cooper said.
Cooper cited the statewide mask mandate in public and limits on indoor and outdoor mass-gathering capacities.
"These are strong recommendations," Cooper said. "Laying on more requirements may not have the desired effect, particularly for a population that's been going through this for almost nine months now and is tired."
Cooper said that "what we're trying to do is reenergize people to say 'look, we've got vaccines coming soon' that we know can help us substantially reduce the spread and help get us back to normal."
"Let's bridge this gap and do the things that we need to, even if they may be inconvenient."
Cooper warned that "if that does not happen, we may have to do more, either on a statewide level or at the local level."
"That decision has not yet been made."
Terry Akin, Cone Health's chief executive, said COVID-19 trends in the Triad "are very alarming," including Cone system facilities surpassing 100 COVID-19 hospitalized patients for the first time during the pandemic.
"Cone Health faces possible reductions in other (non-COVID-19) care and services," Akin said.
"This is clearly not a good situation for our communities. We are quickly reaching the point where governments will need to consider imposing more restrictions."
County alert levels
The Cooper administration debuted a county alert system that is designed "to pinpoint counties with the highest levels of viral spread and offer specific recommendations to bring numbers down."
Davie and Wilkes counties are listed among 10 placed by state public-health officials on highest (red) alert for COVID-19 cases and positive test rates in North Carolina.
Meanwhile, Forsyth County is listed in the middle (orange) alert category. The category includes seven of the 14 counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C.
The system will be updated monthly, so counties will be listed for at least four weeks as either red (critical concern for viral spread), orange (substantial concern) or yellow (significant concern).
"This system will help give local leaders another tool to understand how their county is faring and to make decisions about actions to slow viral spread," Cooper said.
“By pinpointing counties with high virus transmission and asking everyone in those counties to work with us and do more right now to slow the spread of the virus, we can succeed."
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said that "it's going to take all of us working together to avoid tightening restrictions like so many states are now doing."
The system has similarities to a data clearinghouse operated by Harvard University researchers.
In Harvard's latest report, as of Saturday 42 of North Carolina's 100 counties, including Forsyth, are in the nation's highest risk category for exposure to COVID-19.
The county alert system follows up on a COVID-19-related letter sent Oct. 21 to elected leaders in 36 counties — though not Forsyth — recommending and encouraging them to consider implementing enhanced restrictions of their own.
The request from Cohen and state Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks emphasizes reinforcing social-distancing request within their communities, including for officials to "consider local actions to improve compliance with executive orders."
The counties included Alamance, Davidson, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham and Watauga from the Triad and Northwest N.C.
Possible penalties
On Oct. 21, Cooper suggested enforcement steps to local elected and law-enforcement officials that included:
- Imposing fines for businesses that do not enforce the mask requirements;
- Establishing lower mass-gathering limits than 25 indoors and 50 outdoors permitted in most settings statewide;
- Curtailing the sale of alcohol earlier than the statewide curfew of 11 p.m.;
- Closing high-risk venues, such as bars and night spots; and
- Limiting restaurant service.
"We're working on increased enforcement of safety precautions that already are in place," Cooper said. "Some people are not complying with (the guidelines). We believe enforcement will help us to slow the trends.
"We're working hard to bring community leaders together and reemphasizing local government authority in areas where this virus may be more of an issue."
Cooper expressed optimism that there will be a lessening of the politicizing of COVID-19 restrictions, particularly the mask mandate, with two promising vaccines on the horizon.
"The sooner we can get together on the steps to reduce the numbers, the better off we are," Cooper said.
