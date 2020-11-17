Governor stays course on COVID-19 restrictions, citing North Carolinians' pandemic fatigue

Cooper said that "what we're trying to do is reenergize people to say 'look, we've got vaccines coming soon' that we know can help us substantially reduce the spread and help get us back to normal."

"Let's bridge this gap and do the things that we need to, even if they may be inconvenient."

Cooper warned that "if that does not happen, we may have to do more, either on a statewide level or at the local level."

"That decision has not yet been made."

Terry Akin, Cone Health's chief executive, said COVID-19 trends in the Triad "are very alarming," including Cone system facilities surpassing 100 COVID-19 hospitalized patients for the first time during the pandemic.

"Cone Health faces possible reductions in other (non-COVID-19) care and services," Akin said.

"This is clearly not a good situation for our communities. We are quickly reaching the point where governments will need to consider imposing more restrictions."

County alert levels

