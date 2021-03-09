Governor touts 1.1 million fully vaccinated North Carolinians, but warns against complacency

Cohen said it remains likely the state won’t receive the next round of J&J doses until late March or early April.

That’s why Cohen and Cooper said they were not prepared now to move up the March 24 eligibility timeline for a subgroup of Group Four individuals.

On March 2, Cooper approved a multi-phase approach for Group Four vaccinations that is set to begin March 24 for individuals at higher risk from COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions, as well as people in certain congregate-living settings.

“We are seeing some supply improve and we continue to monitor how quickly we can move to Group Four,” Cohen said. “The latest we would go (forward) is March 24, but we will see if we can move that up sooner.”

Cooper said that for the past four weeks, 20% of those vaccinated were Blacks, an improvement in reaching low-income and minority communities.

“We know that we have to be able to see a problem in order to fix it,” Cooper said.

Better metrics

The statewide daily case counts was at 997 for Monday — the lowest since 889 on Sept. 27, which also represented the last time the daily case count was below 1,000.