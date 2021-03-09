Governor touts 1.1 million fully vaccinated North Carolinians, but warns against complacency

North Carolina crossing the 1.1 million threshold for fully COVID-19 vaccinated residents is worth a collective pat on the back, Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday.
"This is a huge milestone and gets us even closer to a time when we can hug our loved ones and gather without fear of severe illness,” Cooper said during his COVID-19 update.
“There are more signs of hope that we are making progress toward putting this pandemic behind us.”
However, Cooper cautioned that North Carolina can’t “get caught celebrating too early,” as most key metrics remain on a downward trend.
That includes Cooper stressing he is not ready to ease the statewide mask mandate, as some Republicans governors in other states have done to significant criticism from the public health sector.
“Health officials across the board continue to want to make sure that we have a mask mandate in place ... as we work to get people vaccinated,” Cooper said.
Cooper provided a similar being guided by health officials answer when asked about the start of filing bills this session that would reopen fully certain sectors of the economy, such as bars and restaurants.
Group Four
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, reiterated that statewide vaccine supplies remain limited even with last week’s arrival of 83,700 Johnson & Johnson doses, including 9,000 in Forsyth County.
Cohen said it remains likely the state won’t receive the next round of J&J doses until late March or early April.
That’s why Cohen and Cooper said they were not prepared now to move up the March 24 eligibility timeline for a subgroup of Group Four individuals.
On March 2, Cooper approved a multi-phase approach for Group Four vaccinations that is set to begin March 24 for individuals at higher risk from COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions, as well as people in certain congregate-living settings.
“We are seeing some supply improve and we continue to monitor how quickly we can move to Group Four,” Cohen said. “The latest we would go (forward) is March 24, but we will see if we can move that up sooner.”
Cooper said that for the past four weeks, 20% of those vaccinated were Blacks, an improvement in reaching low-income and minority communities.
“We know that we have to be able to see a problem in order to fix it,” Cooper said.
Better metrics
The statewide daily case counts was at 997 for Monday — the lowest since 889 on Sept. 27, which also represented the last time the daily case count was below 1,000.
Two key COVID-19 metrics did rise slightly in Tuesday’s report.
The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 rose by 21 to 1,147. The 1,126 listed as hospitalized on Monday was the lowest daily hospitalization total since 1,122 on Nov. 1.
The statewide positive test rate was at 5.2% based on 26,510 tests conducted Sunday. Thursday’s 4.2% rate was the lowest statewide since May.
“This is not the time to abandon our efforts,” Cooper said.
Group Three is projected to affect about 345,000 North Carolinians.
They include workers in food-processing and medical equipment manufacturing; food and agriculture supply chains; essential goods; government and community services, including the media; public health and social work; public safety, first responders and law enforcement; and transportation.
The initial Group Three vaccination subgroup covers 240,000 public, private and religious school teachers and other educators, including pre-K administrators, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, Head Start program employees, and preschool and pre-K workers.
Higher-risk medical conditions for Group Four include intellectual and developmental disabilities, such as Down syndrome, and neurologic conditions, such as dementia.
It also includes individuals who have smoked at least 100 traditional cigarettes in their lifetime, per CDC guidelines.
Cooper said adherence to the 3 Ws remains key to continue to improve the COVID-19 metrics until additional immunity is built through vaccinations and immunity from having recovered from the coronavirus.
“We must use good judgment,” Cooper said.
