$12 million for rental help in covid relief coming for Forsyth, Winston-Salem

But officials must make sure there is "full accountability and transparency" in the selection and operation of the non-profits the city and county will pick to distribute the funds, she added.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The bureaucracy has been a nightmare for some folks," she said. "You are talking about people living hand-to-mouth in the middle of a crisis and a pandemic. They are basically struggling to stay afloat and you have to jump through 18 hoops to prove you are indigent."

Federal officials say the money can be used to pay rent, including back rent, utility expenses and other expenses related to housing.

To be eligible, a household must have at least one person who has experienced lost income or financial hardships because of the coronavirus, along with a risk of housing instability or homelessness and an income at or below 80 percent of the area median income.

People who qualify can get 12 months of help and possibly another three months of help.

Officials were telling folks not to call yet asking for the money, because the distribution plan has not yet been set up. But they said they will be working as quickly as possible to get the help going to those who need it.

Nationwide, the rental assistance program is making $25 billion available.