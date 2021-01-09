$12 million for rental help in covid relief coming for Forsyth, Winston-Salem

Between them, Winston-Salem and Forsyth County are collecting more than $12 million in federal funds to help people pay their rent and utility bills as they struggle with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winston-Salem is collecting $8.1 million, while Forsyth County will get $4.4 million, local government administrators said.
Both city and county will now work to identify local non-profit groups they can work with to get the money into the hands of the people who need it.
Unfortunately, officials said, that will take time: Tasha Ford, an assistant city manager for Winston-Salem, said it could take at least a month to pick a group to handle the money distribution.
As with most government programs, there will be income limits and eligibility requirements to navigate.
But city and county officials say there's also a possibility they can pool their resources in making the money available.
Officials found out only days ago that the money will be coming through the massive coronavirus stimulus bill passed by Congress in late 2020.
Jillian Sechrest, with the housing advocacy group Housing Justice Now, said the money should be a big help to people struggling to pay their rent and other bills.
But officials must make sure there is "full accountability and transparency" in the selection and operation of the non-profits the city and county will pick to distribute the funds, she added.
"The bureaucracy has been a nightmare for some folks," she said. "You are talking about people living hand-to-mouth in the middle of a crisis and a pandemic. They are basically struggling to stay afloat and you have to jump through 18 hoops to prove you are indigent."
Federal officials say the money can be used to pay rent, including back rent, utility expenses and other expenses related to housing.
To be eligible, a household must have at least one person who has experienced lost income or financial hardships because of the coronavirus, along with a risk of housing instability or homelessness and an income at or below 80 percent of the area median income.
People who qualify can get 12 months of help and possibly another three months of help.
Officials were telling folks not to call yet asking for the money, because the distribution plan has not yet been set up. But they said they will be working as quickly as possible to get the help going to those who need it.
Nationwide, the rental assistance program is making $25 billion available.
One question that has come up is whether the money will be paid to individuals or landlords and utility service providers.
The U.S. Treasury Department says on its website about the program that in general, money will be paid directly to landlords and utilities on behalf of eligible households, but that if a landlord does not participate, the money can go directly to tenants.
Sechrest said another reason for haste in delivering the money lies in the coming expiration of a moratorium on evictions on Jan. 31.
"If that is not extended, there is a need for immediacy to be sure we are getting this aid out," she said.
