12% more in property taxes? Winston-Salem wrestles with hard budget choices.

Under the proposed tax rate of 62.24 cents, that same owner would pay $933.60, but only if the homeowner’s property did not increase in value through the recently-completed revaluation process.

In fact, properties in the city increased in value by around 14.8% because of revaluation. Applying that increase to the $150,000 example, the new value would be $172,200 and the new tax bill would be $1,071.78, an increase of 12%.

The proposed city budget raises the city minimum wage to $15 per hour, and gives employees an average pay increase of 2.5% for good job performance. Police officers and firefighters get a 2% increase as a way of retaining staff.

The budget would establish a new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office with four positions and a startup cost of $500,000. The goal of the office would be to work on “issues of social justice, equity and bias” within city operations.

The budget also includes $4 million in capital spending, including the purchase of 75 new police vehicles and a ladder truck and two fire engines for the fire department.

The next public step in the city’s budget preparation cycle is a Finance Committee workshop at 4 p.m. next Thursday.