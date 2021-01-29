$30 million dispute between Winston-Salem/Forsyth Utilities and sewer plant contractor

In a letter to the city, MWH officials said that flooding in April of 2017 caused raw sewage to flood the work site and left it contaminated and unhealthy for workers to enter.

MWH said that Black & Veatch refused to admit the site was contaminated and instructed MWH to get back to work. When MWH responded by hiring an industrial hygienist to examine the site and make recommendations, MWH said, Black & Veatch officials alleged that the contamination came from workers relieving themselves on the site.

MWH said it also had a hard time getting the city to cooperate with the cleanup of the contamination.

MWH claims that Black & Veatch caused a four and a-half month delay on the project by insisting on the unnecessary testing of some pumps that were in an area affected by another overflow of untreated sewage in August 2018.

City officials said the mediation they are now engaging with in regard to the MWH claims is one of the typical ways that contract disputes are resolved.

In addition to claiming damages resulting from the project's completion delay, Dequenne said the city is also holding back a $2.6 million payment to MWH.