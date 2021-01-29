$30 million dispute between Winston-Salem/Forsyth Utilities and sewer plant contractor

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities and the contractor building a multimillion-dollar addition to the Muddy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant are embroiled in a dispute that has the contractor claiming $30 million in cost overruns.
Winston-Salem, which operates the city-county utility as a city department, has claims of its own against contractor MWH Constructors Inc., arising from the project not getting done by its Nov. 19, 2017 completion date. Those claims amount to $5.1 million.
"The bottom line is that there have been claims against the project, the contractor continued to work, and we need to mediate this out," said Damon Dequenne, assistant Winston-Salem city manager.
MWH was engaged to build a $53 million consolidated pumping station that would give the utility the ability to transfer sewage between the Muddy Creek and Elledge wastewater treatment plants and take advantage of the higher treatment capacity at Elledge.
MWH got the notice to go ahead on the project in January 2015, with an original completion date of May 31, 2017, said Courtney Driver, the director of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities. Change orders on the project later shifted the completion to a time in November of 2017.
The project is still not finished, although it is substantially complete and in operation.
MWH is blaming Black & Veatch, the project engineer the city hired to oversee the work, for what MWH claims are cost overruns amounting to more than $30 million.
And that's not all:
•MWH claims Black & Veatch "created a combative and hostile environment intent upon evading responsibility for its own mistakes while seeking to place blame and costs on MWH for circumstances either caused by B&V or that were clearly beyond MWH's control."
•MWH says an independent analysis of the work schedule shows that nearly all the four years' delay in getting the work finished was either the fault of the city or Black & Veatch engineers, or due to factors beyond MWH's control.
•MWH accuses the city of trying to punish MWH and obtain leverage in negotiations when it issued notice on Jan. 11 that MWH was disqualified from bidding on any other city projects. The city rescinded the disqualification on Jan. 28.
Black & Veatch, which has an office in Winston-Salem, issued a statement in which company officials said they "strongly disagree with the recent characterization of our work as project engineer" on the Muddy Creek plant.
"As members of the Winston-Salem community, we take our role seriously and reject any notion that the interests of our client and the residents they serve are not our top priority," the company said. "Throughout the project, we have worked in close collaboration with the city and MWH, including regular communications and status reviews to ensure that MWH met its obligations as the contractor in accordance with the contract requirements."
In a letter to the city, MWH officials said that flooding in April of 2017 caused raw sewage to flood the work site and left it contaminated and unhealthy for workers to enter.
MWH said that Black & Veatch refused to admit the site was contaminated and instructed MWH to get back to work. When MWH responded by hiring an industrial hygienist to examine the site and make recommendations, MWH said, Black & Veatch officials alleged that the contamination came from workers relieving themselves on the site.
MWH said it also had a hard time getting the city to cooperate with the cleanup of the contamination.
MWH claims that Black & Veatch caused a four and a-half month delay on the project by insisting on the unnecessary testing of some pumps that were in an area affected by another overflow of untreated sewage in August 2018.
City officials said the mediation they are now engaging with in regard to the MWH claims is one of the typical ways that contract disputes are resolved.
In addition to claiming damages resulting from the project's completion delay, Dequenne said the city is also holding back a $2.6 million payment to MWH.
"In most construction contracts, there will be issues that arise during construction, and they are resolved a couple ways," Dequenne said. "One is a change order that both parties agree to. There are times when issues arise that the parties don't agree on. When that happens, the contractor's recourse is to file a claim against the project. Depending on the circumstances, the contractor can continue to work, and at the end the claims are evaluated. If you can't mediate it out, you end up going to court."
MWH attorney Steven Niparko said his company has been wanting to work out the issues with the city for over two years.
"At this point we are in a process with the city," Niparko said. "The project is closing out and we are wrapping up the final steps. We are in a process to resolve the outstanding issues."
