4 Rural Hall town leaders resign

Flinchum said that Rural Hall’s new leadership team is now in place.

Two new town council appointees — Terry Bennett and Eddie Horn — have been named to fill the remaining few weeks of the unexpired terms of Plunkett and Stigall, Flinchum said. The names of Plunkett and Stigall are on the Nov. 2 ballot for Rural Hall’s municipal election.

McDermon was not up for election until 2023, and his former seat will be kept open for the time being, Flinchum said.

“Our new leadership team will discuss and develop in the coming days an open and transparent process to fill that seat,” Flinchum said.

“Rural Hall is a wonderful place to live, and I look forward to working with our local officials and staff to move our town forward in a positive direction,” Flinchum said.

Town council members in Rural Hall receive an annual salary of $2,801, Gilley said.

McDermon wrote in his two-page resignation letter that the past two years he has served on the council, had been “horrific.” McDermon’s term would have ended in 2023.

In an email, McDermon said it wasn’t an easy decision for him to resign, and he declined to comment beyond what he wrote in his letter.