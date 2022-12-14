'A bittersweet day': Winston-Salem stages celebration for retiring Police Chief Catrina Thompson

Two years ago, Police Chief Catrina Thompson received praise for her handling of the protests in Winston-Salem following the death of George Floyd.

Thompson spoke to protesters about her experience balancing her responsibility as a Black parent and a police professional.

"I'm Black, and I'm blue," Thompson said. "I love both spaces."

Thompson recalled that turbulent period Wednesday at the Benton Convention Center during the city's celebration of her approaching retirement. Nearly 60 people, including local elected officials, attended the event.

In hindsight, the chief said there were times when she didn't pay enough attention to the police officers who often received verbal abuse from the protesters.

"I didn't realize that I had some staff members who had anxiety, but they came in and got it done every day," Thompson said. "These officers were getting strapped with a bulletproof vest to their chest and a gun to their hip. They never backed down."

Floyd, 46, a Black man, died in May 2020 after a white Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes. His death sparked nationwide protests. Thompson and Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. of Forsyth County marched in the early protests in Winston-Salem, and were credited with helping keep the events mostly peaceful.

During Wednesday's celebration, Kimbrough described Thompson as a friend, confidant, sister and a colleague.

"I thank God for the relationship that we have had," Kimbrough said to Thompson. "I'm going to miss you. We've laughed together, and we even cried together."

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said that Thompson is a dedicated public servant.

"She has faithfully served the citizens of Winston-Salem," Joines said. "It's a bittersweet day, isn't it chief?"

Thompson, 54, said her last day as the police chief will be Dec. 31. President Joe Biden has nominated Thompson to become the U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of North Carolina.

Before the event, City Manager Lee Garrity said that no decision has been made on appointing an interim police chief.

Raftelis Financial Consultants Inc., whose headquarters is in Charlotte, is conducting a national search to find candidates for the police chief's job. Finalists will visit Winston-Salem in early January, Garrity said.

Thompson has served as the police chief since 2017. She began her career as a police officer in January 1994. Thompson rose through the ranks, becoming a lieutenant in 2006, a captain in 2014 and an assistant chief in 2016.

During the event, State Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, presented Thompson with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine on behalf of the state of North Carolina. Gov. Roy Cooper issued the award to Thompson.

"We have enjoyed the work of Chief Thompson for what she has contributed to the Winston-Salem and for what she has contributed to North Carolina," Lowe said.

Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney and Thompson talked about Thompson's accomplishments as the city's police chief.

Thompson mentioned the creation of the police department's gun crime-reduction unit and the real-time crime center during her tenure.

The Winston-Salem Police Department has a shortage about 120 police officers. The use of technology as a "force multiplier" helps the department protect local residents, Thompson said.

Thompson's passion for children led to her involvement with local nonprofit organizations, she said. Thompson also encouraged her officers to participate in local nonprofits as well.

"It creates another opportunity for us to contribute to our community," Thompson said.

Thompson said she is grateful that Garrity hired her as the police chief, and she thanked the city's police officers, her executive team and her family.