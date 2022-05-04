A Democratic incumbent and two other Democratic candidates are running for the job of Forsyth County Clerk of Superior Court in the May 17 primary.

The winner will likely take the office after the Nov. 8 general elections because no Republican candidate is running in the race.

Denise Hines, 49, the incumbent clerk of court, was elected in November 2020 to fill the unexpired term of Susan Frye, who retired as the clerk in June 2019.

In that election, Hines, a Democrat, received 135,866 votes with no Republican candidate in the race.

Hines defeated Renita Linville, the incumbent, in the March 2020 Democratic primary. Hines received 24,696 votes and Linville received 23,930 votes, according to the Forsyth County Board of Elections.

Hines is running for a full-year term as the clerk against Democratic challengers, Tina Flowers and John Snow, all of Winston-Salem. Early voting began April 28 in Forsyth County.

Hines, who has served in the office for 17 months, said she is running for a four-year term because, “I’m not done addressing the issues that I want to address.”

Among those priorities, Hines said she wants to oversee the moving of the office’s employees, court files, supplies and services into the new Forsyth County courthouse, which is being built along Chestnut Street.

The courthouse is scheduled to be completed in March 2023, Hines said.

"It takes experience to move our staff into a new courthouse," Hines said. "That's a priority, and that is a huge task."

Hines manages a staff of about 100 employees, she said.

In North Carolina, clerks of superior court and their staffs are responsible for all clerical and record-keeping functions of the district and superior courts, according to the UNC School of Government.

Clerks and their staffs perform some judicial functions. Under state law, the elected clerks are ex-officio judges of probate cases, and they have jurisdiction over certain foreclosures, guardianships, divorces, adoptions, name changes and other pre- and post- judgment remedies, according to the UNC School of Government.

Hines also plans to continue the office's training of its employees.

“There is a lot information that clerks have to know,” Hines said.

Before she began her duties, only 20 employees in the clerk’s office had taken the state's continuing education courses in a three-year period, Hines said.

Every employee in the clerk’s office has completed multiple continuing education courses in such areas as estates, child custody and domestic matters, Hines said.

The employees also have taken in-house training to improve the customer service that they provide to Forsyth County residents, Hines said.

"The public doesn’t know what we do," Hines said. "They don’t know about the services that we provide online."

The state has interactive services that allow residents to pay certain fees and fines online rather than coming to the courthouse, Hines said.

As the COVID-19 pandemic precautions have been reduced, Hines wants to talk with community groups, churches, schools, residents who live in assisted living centers and discover what they need to know about the clerk’s office, she said.

Hines received a bachelor's degree in government and politics from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Hines received her law degree at UNC Chapel Hill.

Flowers, 49, works as an assistant county attorney in Guilford County handling child support cases, she said. Flowers has worked as a child support official under a contract with the Forsyth County Department of Social Services.

Flowers also taught advanced accounting courses at Salem College for six years, according to her website.

Flowers said she is running for the clerk’s job because she is concerned about several issues in the clerk's office.

"I firmly believe that the high staff attrition, case backlog, and tension in the Forsyth County Courthouse (are) evidence of a leadership problem," Flowers said. "COVID has created significant turmoil in our present economy. Consequently, we have a labor shortage and (a) labor skills deficit.

"Right now, many experienced clerks have retired, were fired or resigned," Flowers said. "The loss of institutional knowledge has had tremendous negative impact on the operation of the clerk’s office."

Flowers also described what she said "is also a loss of collaborative engagement with courthouse stakeholders."

“Actions of the clerk's office, like sending notices directly to attorneys’ clients, negatively impact the trust that those clients have in their retained counsel," Flowers said. "When the clerks, who should operate as an unbiased party, take an adversarial position against the local bar, it creates tension."

Flowers said she can use skills as a lawyer and her experience in accounting to address every issue in the clerk’s office.

Flowers pointed to the increasing number of deaths as laws have changed amid a growing county population. As a result, the types of cases that are handled by the clerk as the ex-officio judge are more complex, she said.

"It is taking longer to settle estate matters," Flowers said. "I am committed to repairing these essential relationships, properly develop and attracting qualified staff and reviving the culture of service."

Flowers said she understands the complexity of estate law, the drafting of wills and probate. During her career, Flowers has assisted many clients with navigating special proceedings including guardianships, adoptions and name changes, she said.

"I believe that my education and experience in accounting and administration better equip me to perform the duties of the job," Flowers said. "The elected clerk of superior court is accountable to the citizens of Forsyth County. Professionalism, courtesy and support must be extended to all who work and serve in the courthouse, staff and citizen alike."

Flowers said she has the skills to properly oversee the millions of dollars that the clerk’s office receives and distributes.

"The clerk has to keep those records and account for every penny," Flowers said.

The local clerk's office is located in the state's fourth largest county, which makes the records and cases that it handles more complicated than similar records and cases handled in rural clerk's offices, Flowers said.

Flowers received a bachelor's degree in political science at UNC Chapel Hill, and a master’s degree in accounting from Liberty University. Flowers received a law degree from Wake Forest University School of Law.

Snow, 59, has served as a Forsyth County magistrate for five years, he said. Snow has previously worked as a deputy clerk and as a magistrate in Surry and Stokes counties.

During his career, Snow has worked as a child support enforcement official, he said.

Snow stressed that his more than 30 years of experience in North Carolina courtrooms qualify him to be the clerk of superior court in Forsyth County.

"The clerk of court office is an important part of our community," Snow said. "There are some deficiencies that a lot people felt like needed to be addressed, and I am willing to do the job."

Snow said that there are mistakes in criminal and civil court records, "which causes a lot of different issues within the court system."

District- and superior-court judges have issued multiple and redundant orders for arrest for criminal defendants who failed to appear for their court hearings, Snow said.

For whatever reason, the initial order for arrest isn’t translated to "rest of the community," and creates confusion among court personnel, Snow said.

Snow also said that some civil court files are missing occasionally, especially in Forsyth District Court in Kernersville.

"The plaintiffs, the defendants and their attorneys are there, but there is no file," Snow said. "That happens with much regularity, but it is easy to rectify."

A clerk should be assigned to the district court in Kernersville, Snow said.

"That’s one thing that is much needed is to have an active clerk within magistrate's court just like there is in district court," he said.

If assistant and deputy clerks are trained properly, "they are not going to have as big of an issue with making sure that the files are correct," Snow said. "It’s filing paperwork. It's not reinventing the wheel."

Snow said that there has been "a tremendous amount of turnover" within the clerk's office in the past 18 months since Hines took office. The office has experienced a 30% turnover rate among its employees, Snow said.

If Snow is elected, he will have an administrative team to efficiently run the clerk’s office, Snow said.

"We have technology issues that are coming to a forefront," Snow said.

The clerk's office uses a 30-year-old computer system to maintain court records, Snow said.

The state Administrative Office of the Courts has been slow to upgrade the computers systems in the clerks' offices, he said.

"The clerk's office is the introduction of court system" to most Forsyth County residents, Snow said.

"It is really critical that the clerk is accessible to everybody," Snow said. The clerk should be able to work with all of the stakeholders. You have a lot of agencies that rely on the clerk's office for records and for information."

Snow received a bachelor's degree in history and political science from N.C. State University. Snow also completed magistrate courses in criminal and civil matters at the UNC School of Government.

