The former finance director for Rural Hall is suing the town, alleging that Rural Hall owes him more than $8,500 in back wages.

The legal action is the latest chapter of the disputes that have roiled Rural Hall, including accusations of mismanagement and the resignations of town council members and top-ranking town staff members.

Wade Gilley Jr. of King filed his lawsuit March 10 in Forsyth District Court.

Gilley is seeking $8,590 plus interest, court costs and his attorney’s fees as well as compensatory and punitive damages as the court "sees fitting and appropriate for the harm suffered by (Gilley)," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit names as defendants, the town of Rural Hall, and Town Manager Ron Niland.

Gilley couldn’t be reached this week for comment about the lawsuit. His attorney, Richard Rutledge of Winston-Salem also couldn’t be reached for comment.

On March 10, 2020, Gilley was hired as Rural Hall’s finance director by then Town Manager Megan Garner, according to the lawsuit. Town officials agreed that Rural Hall would pay Gilley based on a 35-hour work week.

Gilley began receiving his biweekly salary on March 28, 2020. Gilley submitted timesheets that included information about when he worked in excess of 35 hours a week, the lawsuit said.

Gilley resigned at the town’s finance director on Dec. 28, 2022, according to the lawsuit. The town expected Gilley to work occasionally more than 35 hours per week, and that his excess time would be considered as compensatory time.

During Garner’s tenure of town manager and during time of the town managers that followed her, Gilley worked many hours that should have been considered comp time, the lawsuit said.

When the town experienced turnover at several positions, Gilley performed the duties of those missing town employees, including working with State Treasurer Dale Folwell who asked State Auditor Beth Wood to investigate allegations of financial impropriety in Rural Hall, according to the lawsuit.

The allegations of wrongdoing by town officials happened before Gilley was hired as finance director, the lawsuit said.

At that time, Gilley accumulated about 210 hours of comp time before he resigned, the lawsuit said. In his resignation letter, Gilley asked that the town pay him $8,590 for his comp time in his final paycheck.

When Gilley received his final paycheck on Jan. 13, it contained no payment for his comp time, the lawsuit said. On Jan. 30, Gilley asked Niland to address the issue.

Under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and town policy, Gilley was entitled to receive 1½ times his regular rate of pay for his comp time, according to the lawsuit.

As a result of not receiving comp-time pay, Gilley was deprived of his legal compensation, suffered financial inconvenience from the delay in receiving his back pay, endured frustration in dealing with this matter and experienced legal costs and expenses, the lawsuit said.

Niland, Rural Hall’s town manager, said that Gilley’s accusations against the town are not legally valid. Gilley’s job as finance director was an exempted position under the town policy and federal law, and he wasn’t entitled to receive comp time.

“There is nothing applicable in writing under the policy that he was working under that says he’s due this money,” Niland said. “That is pretty cut and dry.”

The town's policy for overtime and comp time says that salaried exempt employees don't receive comp time for working more than 40 hours.

Sean Perrin of Charlotte, the attorney for Rural Hall and Niland, couldn’t be reached for comment.

The town has until May 15 to file a response to Gilley’s lawsuit.

In February, a state audit revealed that Rural Hall town officials violated state law several times, including not releasing public records and by allowing the town council to appoint a new town clerk.

In addition, auditors found the Rural Hall Town Council also improperly handled closed sessions and mishandled the contract for its interim town attorney, Randolph James, by not having it vetted by town staff before it was signed.

The town also spent more than $147,000 on attorney fees after initially budgeting $10,000 for such expenses.

In January, Rural Hall Town Manager Misty Meadows resigned after a five-hour closed-door town council session.

Meadows, who was previously the town's clerk and administrative assistant, took over the manager's position in December 2021, about two months after Megan Garner abruptly resigned as town manager on Oct. 21, 2021. Garner had held the position for four years.

Three council members resigned at the same time, after approving a nearly $150,000 severance package for Garner.

The town, led by a new board, later filed a lawsuit over the severance package. Garner, who is now city manager of Graham, never got the money because the amount exceeded the town's transaction limits.