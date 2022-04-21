A historic marker for the Winston-Salem Rescue Squad will be unveiled Saturday

A local historic marker commemorating the Winston-Salem Rescue Squad will be unveiled at 10 a.m. Saturday at the former Rescue Squad building at 2955 N. Liberty St., the City of Winston-Salem said.

The Winston-Salem Rescue Squad was organized in 1937 as a volunteer agency to provide ambulance service and assist in emergencies such as vehicle crashes, the city said.

It was the first such agency in North Carolina and became a model for rescue squads throughout the Southeast, the city said. It merged with Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services in 2009.

Speakers at the event will include Mayor Allen Joines, Janet Shill, a member of the Historic Resources Commission, and Robert Myers, the former chief and president of the board of the Winston-Salem Rescue Squad.

