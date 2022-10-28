A mailer sent by Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill's campaign implies Denise Hartsfield was removed as a judge. 'That's just a lie," says Hartsfield, who retired as a judge in 2021.

Denise Hartsfield says that Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill is running false and negative campaign ads and mailers against her.

The two are running against each other to be the county's top prosecutor. O'Neill, a Republican, has been the county's district attorney for the past 13 years. Hartsfield, a Democrat, retired last year after 19 years as a district court judge in Forsyth County.

"I just want to set the record straight," she told the Journal Friday, just ahead of a 2 p.m. Friday at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice.

Hartsfield said Friday that she is particularly concerned about a mailer sent out by the N.C. Republican Party and authorized by O'Neill's campaign.

The mailer accuses Hartsfield of using her position to ignore a 48-hour cooling off period for a Wake Forest University basketball player accused of assaulting his girlfriend in 2010. The mailer then says the N.C. Judicial Commission "described Denise Hartsfield's unethical conduct 'as a sufficient and significant abuse of power' in over 82 cases." The final paragraph implies that Hartsfield was suspended by the N.C. Supreme Court for her handling of domestic violence cases and "is no longer a judge."

The mailer is, at the very least, misleading in a number of ways.

The N.C. Supreme Court suspended Hartsfield for 75 days in 2011 for fixing traffic tickets in at least 82 cases. After the suspension, she returned to the bench and ran unopposed for three additional terms afterward before she retired in December 2021. She was never disciplined for her actions regarding the Wake Forest University basketball player. Her suspension had nothing to do with domestic violence. Under state law, defendants charged with certain domestic-violence crimes can be held up to 48 hours, but a judge has the discretion to release defendants sooner. If a judge cannot be reached, then the magistrates have to order the defendants are held for the full 48 hours.

Hartsfield said what bothered her most about the mailer is it falsely implied that she was no longer a judge because of her handling of the domestic violence issue.

"That's just a lie," she said. "I wasn't suspended for anything related to that and I retired as a judge."

The Wake Forest basketball player in question was Tony Woods. He was charged with assaulting his girlfriend on Labor Day in 2010. Winston-Salem police said Woods kicked Courtney Lorel Barbour and pushed her down, causing a spinal fracture, at an apartment they shared. He eventually pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault on a female and got a suspended 60-day jail sentence.

Hartsfield said that the law requiring up to a 48-hour cooling off period for alleged domestic-violence offenders only applies to magistrates and not judges. She said she met with Woods' attorney, Michael Grace, and insisted that Grace contact O'Neill before making any decision about releasing. She said she also wanted to get assurances that if she released Woods into Grace's custody, Woods would show up to court hearings, which Woods did. And, Hartsfield said, she personally contacted Barbour to let her know what was happening with Woods and that Woods would not be returning to their apartment.

"My recollection was that Mr. O'Neill was notified," she said. Grace declined to comment on Friday, and O'Neill could not be reached for comment. The N.C. Republican Party did not respond to a request for comment.

Separately, Hate Out of Winston-Salem has criticized another campaign ad sent out by Defend US Political Action Committee, which endorses conservative and Republican politicians. The 30-second ad features a darkened picture of Denise Hartsfield under the words, "Denise Hartsfield is dangerous" and cites her 75-day suspension and her handling of s' case.

"The ad was brought to us by some of our white comrades and we took a look at it on YouTube," said Miranda Jones, one of the founders of the organization. The organization, Jones said, does not endorse candidates and has not endorsed anyone in the Forsyth County District Attorney's race.

"Denise Hartsfield was made to look really dark," said Jones, who is Black, as is Hartsfield. "That felt like a typical racist playbook for Black politicians and Black people in general... When I looked at the ad, she looks eight shades darker."

According to an Oct. 25 New York Times article, Republicans have been running ads that label Black candidates as "different" and "dangerous." In a mailer sent to several state House Districts, the New Mexico Republican Party darkened the hands of a barber that is shown giving a white child a haircut, the New York Times reported. The ad asks, "Do you want a sex offender cutting your child's hair?"

As the New York Times article points out, there have been previous appeals to white fears, particularly surrounding crime. The most famous was George Bush's ad using Willie Horton, a Black convict, against Michael Dukakis in 1988.

Dustin McIntyre, who is listed as a treasurer for the political action committee, did not return a call seeking comment Friday.

Jones said she doesn't know Hartsfield personally but has encountered Hartsfield at several different events.

"We felt it was really racist and we wanted to call it out," Jones said.

And while Hate Out of Winston-Salem is not endorsing anyone, Jones said the organization is bothered by O'Neill's embrace of former president Donald Trump in 2020 when O'Neill was running for attorney general and Trump came to Winston-Salem.

"We feel he's dangerous for Black people and for poor people," she said. "We're not saying we know Denise Hartsfield or her platform. We don't want to see someone who is patently racist in office again either."

O'Neill did respond immediately to a request for comment about Hate Out of Winston-Salem's criticism.