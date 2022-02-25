A portrait of retired Judge Denise Hartsfield is unveiled in the Forsyth County Hall of Justice, making Hartsfield the first Black woman to have her portrait hang inside the courthouse

The portrait of retired Judge Denise Hartsfield was unveiled Friday inside the Forsyth County Hall of Justice, making her the first Black woman to have her portrait hanging inside the courthouse.
Hartsfield told about 50 people who gathered inside Courtroom 4J in the courthouse that she has enjoyed her journey as a district-court judge in Winston-Salem.
Hartsfield recalled that Judge Roland Hayes, the first Black district-court judge in Forsyth County, encouraged her to run for his seat after he retired in 2002. Hartsfield told Hayes that she would think about it, before she decided to run for the post because she wanted Forsyth County to continue to have Black representation on the bench.
Leo Rucker, a local artist, unveiled Hartsfield’s portrait in the courtroom. Rucker said he painted also Hayes’ portrait, which hangs inside Courtroom 1A in the courthouse.
“(Hartsfield) is truly remarkable woman who has a made a difference in our community,” Rucker said.
During her remarks, Hartsfield said she was honored to have her portrait unveiled the same day that President Joe Biden announced that he nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Hartsfield said she hopes that her portrait will inspire children and adults who see her picture to improve their lives.
During her judicial career, she presided over adoption, child-support, juvenile delinquent and other criminal cases, and she helped troubled parents find ways to care for their children, Hartsfield said.
“We made families better in this place,” Hartsfield said, referring to Courtroom 4J. “We worked for the good of the people.”
During the unveiling ceremony, Stuart Russell, the president of the Forsyth County Bar Association, told the audience that Hartsfield cared about the young people involved in juvenile-delinquency cases.
“Those were some tough cases,” Russell said. “And I know that Judge Hartsfield’s deep faith and service as she always tried to do the best thing for the kids.”
In her prayer, the Rev. Tembila Covington, the president of the Ministers Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity, said Hartsfield is a blessed woman, and she pursued justice on the bench as a district-court judge.
“Judge Hartsfield is a virtuous woman, full of strength and dignity,” Covington said. “She speaks with wisdom.”
Eric Ellison, a Winston-Salem attorney, said he served as Hartsfield’s campaign manager in 2002 when she ran for district-court judge.
“We all came together and said we are going to embark on the journey of electing our sister as district court judge,” Ellison said.
Hartsfield retired on Dec. 1, 2021 after serving 19 years a district-court judge. She announced on that same day that she will run as a Democratic candidate for district attorney of Forsyth County.
“I’m retired, but I’m not ready to stay home,” Hartsfield said during the unveiling ceremony.
After the ceremony, Hartsfield said she plans to file to run for district attorney next week at the Forsyth County Board of Elections.
Republican incumbent District Attorney Jim O’Neill has said he plans to run for re-election.
