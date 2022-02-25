A portrait of retired Judge Denise Hartsfield is unveiled in the Forsyth County Hall of Justice, making Hartsfield the first Black woman to have her portrait hang inside the courthouse

The portrait of retired Judge Denise Hartsfield was unveiled Friday inside the Forsyth County Hall of Justice, making her the first Black woman to have her portrait hanging inside the courthouse.

Hartsfield told about 50 people who gathered inside Courtroom 4J in the courthouse that she has enjoyed her journey as a district-court judge in Winston-Salem.

Hartsfield recalled that Judge Roland Hayes, the first Black district-court judge in Forsyth County, encouraged her to run for his seat after he retired in 2002. Hartsfield told Hayes that she would think about it, before she decided to run for the post because she wanted Forsyth County to continue to have Black representation on the bench.

Leo Rucker, a local artist, unveiled Hartsfield’s portrait in the courtroom. Rucker said he painted also Hayes’ portrait, which hangs inside Courtroom 1A in the courthouse.

“(Hartsfield) is truly remarkable woman who has a made a difference in our community,” Rucker said.

During her remarks, Hartsfield said she was honored to have her portrait unveiled the same day that President Joe Biden announced that he nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.