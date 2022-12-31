 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A Winston-Salem woman wins $200,000 in state lottery

A Winston-Salem won $200,000 in the N.C. education lottery, the organization says in a news release.

Glynis Bell of Winston Salem bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and won the top prize in a new lottery game, a state lottery official said.

Bell purchased her Ruby Red 7's ticket from a Circle K convenience store on West Clemmonsville Road in Winston Salem, the lottery official said.

Bell arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday in Raleigh to collect her prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, Bell took home $142,021.

Ruby Red 7's debuted earlier in December with six $200,000 prizes, the lottery official said. Five $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

