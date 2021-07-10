A year later, protesters talk about what changed — and what didn't

“There is so much work to be done,” Sechrest said. “It will take the community.”

Olivia Moore is just 17. Last summer, she used social media to organize the first protest in Winston-Salem for George Floyd.

Among young people, she has seen some change. Many of her friends have gotten more politically active.

“I wasn’t very outspoken about politics either until I really saw that George Floyd video and I was like, this hurts because I’m a Black girl, I live in America and I live in the South, and I’m seeing things that could happen to my father, my uncle or my brother or me,” she said.

She said she still sees racial disparities in Winston-Salem and it’s up to elected leaders to make change.