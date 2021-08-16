ABC permit renewal fees bill gains governor's signature

Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law Monday a bill giving restaurants and bars in North Carolina an additional month, until Oct. 1, to pay certain ABC permit renewal fees.

The final version of House Bill 73 cleared the House by a 109-1 vote on Aug. 4. The Senate approved the compromise 41-0 on July 22.

"The hospitality industry, restaurants and bars hit hard by the pandemic need this boost as we continue working to recover and grow our economy," Cooper said in a statement Monday.

The Oct. 1 deadline affects renewal or registration for ABC permits active for the period of May 1, 2021, to April 30, 2022.

The initial House version of the bill would have waived the fees altogether. The Senate’s version required the fees to be paid by Sept. 1.

The current version retains language that allows the ABC Commission to approve — without requiring payment — the renewal or registering of certain ABC permits active as of April 30, 2021.

The bill also would set April 30, 2022, as the deadline for making permit payments before the permit could be canceled for non-payment.