Abortion rights supporters spend a second day protesting in Winston-Salem

Abortion-rights advocates gathered again Saturday on the Green Street pedestrian bridge to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that eliminated constitutional protections on abortion.

The demonstration marked the second consecutive day that protesters, about 30 on Saturday, gathered on the bridge to speak out against the high court's ruling that overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. About 20 people gathered on the bridge Friday to rally for abortion rights.

Another protest for abortion rights is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Bailey Park in downtown Winston-Salem.

The decision by the court's conservative majority toppled the 49-year-old landmark abortion rights ruling and is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of the nation's states.

The demonstrators pointed signs at the drivers traveling east and west on Salem Parkway beneath the bridge.

Their signs read, "Vote out GOPs," "Unapologetically Pro-Choice," "We Can't Go Back," My Body; My Choice," "Their Bodies; Their Choice," "I Dissent," and "Bad Laws Turn Good People Into Criminals."

A sign posted on the fence above bridge proclaimed, "Keep Your Hands Off My Uterus."

Saturday's local protest coincides with larger demonstrations from abortion-rights supporters in Washington, D.C. and other U.S. cities.

Leslie Vance of Loretto, Tenn., was visiting Winston-Salem to attend a family reunion and decided to take part in the protest.

"No matter what you believe about abortion and when life begins, you still should be pro-choice," said Vance.

Katlyn Proctor of Winston-Salem, who helped organize the demonstrations, said she supports health care for all people.

"I'm out here today because it is important not to be silent during this important time in history," Proctor said.

Some drivers on Salem Parkway honked their horns as vehicles passed under the protesters. The loudest honking noises came from drivers of tractor-trailers and smaller trucks on the highway.

One passing driver yelled "bulls***," to the demonstrators.

The court's ruling means that legislators in North Carolina and other states will be in a position to shape the future of abortion access. Abortions are still legal in North Carolina.

"I was a teenager in the 1970s, and I remember in the 1970s the news about girls using coat hangers and Clorox, killing themselves," said LeAnne Teske of Clemmons, a protester on hand Saturday. "We can't go back."

Her husband, Mike Jeske, said he is "upset that the court is taking away another right that is important to women."

Mary Michael Garlichs of Olympia, Washington also demonstrated on the Green Street bridge.

"I want my grandchildren to have the same rights I did have," said Garlichs, who is staying in Winston-Salem for the rest of June for the family reunion.

Three of Garlichs' grandchildren are girls, she said.

Susan Carlisle, a Winston-Salem native who lives in Los Angeles, said abortion rights are an important issue for her.

"I didn't think I would live to see the day when the Supreme Court started taking away our rights," said Carlisle.

336-727-7299 @jhintonWSJ The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.