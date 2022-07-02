About 120 abortion rights supporters protest in downtown Winston-Salem

About 120 abortion rights supporters protested Saturday in downtown Winston-Salem, where candidates running for public office in November urged them to vote in the election to maintain the legal status of abortions in North Carolina.

The demonstrators gathered in Winston Square Park on North Marshall Street, a week after about 1,000 abortion rights supporters protested throughout downtown Winston-Salem.

Both events were held after the U.S. Supreme Court's June 23 ruling that eliminated constitutional protections for abortions. Winston 4 Peace, a local social justice organization, staged the rallies.

The court's ruling means that legislators in North Carolina and other states will be in a position to shape the future of abortion access. Abortions are still legal in North Carolina.

Democrat Carla Catalan Day, who is running for the N.C. House District 74 seat in Forsyth County, told the rally's participants that their votes are needed to maintain women's bodily autonomy in North Carolina.

"When I chose to become a mother and bring my daughter into this world, I knew I had a big responsibility," Catalan Day said. "Real family values mean that you will protect your futures, your legacy's right to your own bodies."

"The Supreme Court basically said that we are no longer the boss of our bodies," Catalan Day said.

Abortion opponents are relying on abortion-rights supporters not to vote in the November elections, Catalan Day said.

Democrat Dan Besse, who is running for an at-large seat on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, told the crowd that Republican politicians and abortion opponents know that young people are angry about the court’s ruling.

Besse, 67, said he was an 18-year-old high school student in January 1973 when the Supreme Court handed down its landmark Roe vs. Wade decision, granting women a constitutional right to abortion.

Besse described the five justices on the Supreme Court who voted to overturn the Roe vs. Wade precedent as "legal extremists."

"A minority of the U.S. population believe they have the right to impose their religious dogma on everyone," Besse said. "Ultimately, they won the power to stack the court."

Tammy Thurm, a Democratic candidate for the District 5 seat on the Greensboro City Council, told the demonstrators that they have an opportunity to make a difference in the November elections.

Candidates running for local and state offices need the votes of young people, Thurm said. The court's conservative majority will likely roll back other civil liberties such as same-sex marriage, she said.

State Rep. Amber Baker, D-Forsyth, who is running for re-election, said Republican legislators are prepared to pass bills that will restrict or ban abortion in North Carolina. Voters need to elect at least nine more Democrats to the N.C. House to prevent that from happening, Baker said.

Hailey Grubbs, a rally participant, told the crowd that she is a daughter of a single mother.

The men who tell women what to do with their bodies are the same men who will leave their wives and children, Grubbs said.

336-727-7299 @jhintonWSJ The Associated Press contributed to this story.

