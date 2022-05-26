Absentee and provisional ballot count confirms Woodbury win for District A on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners

The counting of absentee and provisional ballots on Thursday has confirmed Malishai Woodbury's apparent victory over incumbent Fleming El-Amin in the Democratic primary for District A seats on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

With all ballots now counted by the county elections board, Woodbury actually ended up with a slight increase in her margin of victory over El-Amin for the second of the two available nominations.

The results are not official until Friday, when the county election board convenes to conduct the canvass of the 2022 primary. At this point that looks to be only a formality.

Incumbent Democrat Tonya McDaniel remained the leader in District A, which has two seats on the county board. With 35 additional votes added to her total on Thursday from absentee and provisional ballots, McDaniel finished with 3,413 votes.

Woodbury added 32 votes to her election day total to finish with 2,967 votes, thus grabbing the second nomination.

El-Amin added only 22 votes in Thursday's count and finished with 2,879 votes. That kept him in third place and 88 votes behind Woodbury. On election day, Woodbury was winning by 78 votes.

The count also confirms that El-Amin can't ask for a recount, since he would have to be closer than 59 votes behind Woodbury to fall within the required 1% margin.

With some 500 absentee and provisional ballots uncounted on Thursday, two primary contests for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education were also potentially within upset reach, but the Thursday count made no change in those results, either.

In the Democratic primary for two seats in District 1, Trevonia Brown-Gaither remained in first after the Thursday counting with 3,116 votes, and Alex Bohannon was confirmed in second with 3,082 votes. Chenita Barber Johnson, the third candidate among the three who were tightly bunched at the finish on election day, received 2,885 votes and remained out of contention.

And in the Republican primary for three at-large nominations on the school board, Allen Daniel remained in third place over fourth-place finisher Robert Nunzio Capizzi, who finishes 317 votes out of contention. Sarah Absher and Michael Hardman remained in first and second places.

