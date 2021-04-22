Activists say they will keep pressuring Winston-Salem City Council on police spending. They want more money to be spent on alternative programs and mental health

Critics of police spending protested in front of the Winston-Salem City Hall during Monday's online meeting of the city council, and said during the public comment period that they plan to keep pressing the council to redirect police spending.
Some 15 to 20 people, according to an organizer, appeared in front of City Hall with a big Hate Out of Winston banner and signs supporting increased spending for mental health and city programs that tackle the problems of young people and ex-offenders.
Because of coronavirus restrictions, protesters who wanted to talk to the council during the council's public comment period had to do so by telephone.
"I'm sure that you all are tired of hearing from us, the people," Miranda Jones said to the council from her spot out with the protesters. "I'm sure you already know what we are going to say before we say it. I'm sure you're internal dialogue is something like, 'Oh Lord, here they go again!' Guess what? You are right. We are here again and we plan to keep coming back."
Jones is one of the leaders of Hate Out of Winston, which has been active on the police spending issue. She said others taking part in the protest included members of Triad Abolition Project and Housing Justice Now. Critics of police spending also have an umbrella organization called the Forsyth County Police Accountability and Reallocation Coalition.
Jones and the others have been pushing the city for months to spend less money on traditional policing and more on alternative programs that involve using mental health professionals to either respond with police on some calls or instead of police.
Speakers during Monday's public comment period said they were frustrated that their efforts have so far not resulted in a change in city spending priorities. They also appealed for more public input on the city budget, which city administrators are in the process of developing.
City Manager Lee Garrity said that one difficulty the activists are facing is that public input sessions do not give them a chance to engage in conversation with the council over the activists' proposals.
"What some of the people are demanding is a discussion and a dialogue and a formal response to their request," Garrity said. "Normally the public comments is a listening and input session."
And while the city will be holding public hearings on the budget this spring as it moves toward adoption, Garrity said those too are for council members to take comments and not engage in back-and-forth talks.
The issue of police spending arose last year and came before the council in a proposal to shift $1 million from the police budget to social program meant to tackle root causes of crime. At first, council members thought the money could come from police positions that are vacant, hence unspent.
When it turned out that wasn't the case — the money was going to pay police overtime — the council developed an alternate plan to spend $1 million on social needs but not take the money from the police budget.
In March, the council voted to spend most of the money among a number of groups pledging to tackle various social needs.
During Monday's meeting, Council Member James Taylor told activists that the city's Public Safety Committee, which he heads, would be discussing some of the alternative policing measures during the committee's May 10 meeting.
Taylor's committee heard in January a presentation by police spending critics on alternative policing models.
