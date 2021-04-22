Activists say they will keep pressuring Winston-Salem City Council on police spending. They want more money to be spent on alternative programs and mental health

Critics of police spending protested in front of the Winston-Salem City Hall during Monday's online meeting of the city council, and said during the public comment period that they plan to keep pressing the council to redirect police spending.

Some 15 to 20 people, according to an organizer, appeared in front of City Hall with a big Hate Out of Winston banner and signs supporting increased spending for mental health and city programs that tackle the problems of young people and ex-offenders.

Because of coronavirus restrictions, protesters who wanted to talk to the council during the council's public comment period had to do so by telephone.

"I'm sure that you all are tired of hearing from us, the people," Miranda Jones said to the council from her spot out with the protesters. "I'm sure you already know what we are going to say before we say it. I'm sure you're internal dialogue is something like, 'Oh Lord, here they go again!' Guess what? You are right. We are here again and we plan to keep coming back."