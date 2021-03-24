Antipoverty effort splits Winston-Salem City council on question of effectiveness

The Winston-Salem City Council has approved $1 million for social justice and antipoverty measures, but not without controversy over whether the spending will be effective.
The council divided $700,000 of the money among 44 different organizations, granting them an average of around $16,000 each, with actual amounts ranging from $10,000 to $32,300.
"I think we should have picked four or five organizations, and give them enough money to do a good project and do it well," said West Ward Council Member Robert Clark. Clark said with so little money to each group, the money would likely "be mostly spent on overhead."
East Ward Council Member Annette Scippio pointed out that while each group proposed projects to tackle antipoverty needs, the division of the money means that the groups are not getting their projects fully funded.
"We are forcing these groups to not do the programs they proposed, or to scale them back to the extent that it has no impact," Scippio said.
Giving a nonprofit group only 20% of what it needs to carry out a program forces that group to raise the other 80%, Scippio said.
To Scippio, the approach smacked of trying to "pacify" people and organizations who are concerned by saying "let's just give them some money."
Clark and Scippio were the only two council members to vote against the spending plan, which was passed by the council with six votes in favor. But the vote was really closer than it seemed, because a substitute motion made by Scippio failed on a 3-5 vote.
Those on the majority pointed out that the city had picked a citizens' panel to decide on how to divvy up the money, and that the council needed to make sure that group's efforts were not in vain.
"The people and the nonprofits that applied for this money are in dire need," said North Ward Council Member D.D. Adams, who made the motion to approve the division of money recommended by the citizens' panel.
Southwest Ward Council Member Kevin Mundy said he had had the experience of sitting on a committee, spending time to make recommendations and justifying them, only to have the recommendations swept aside in the end.
One of the wild cards in the discussion is the recent passage of a COVID-19 relief bill by the U.S. Congress that will give the city $55 million to spend on a variety of concerns.
One of those concerns is broadband expansion, and Scippio noted that the city's own million-dollar antipoverty plan called for spending $300,000 on broadband access.
Scippio's substitute motion called for using that $300,000 planned for broadband on the other antipoverty concerns, so that the city could grant larger amounts of money to organizations.
Scippio also proposed that city spending be limited to providing 50% of what any organization needed to carry out a project, to avoid saddling groups with too-heavy fundraising needs.
Clark, Scippio and South Ward Council Member John Larson voted in favor of the substitute motion. After that failed, Larson joined the majority in approving the spending plan proposed by the citizens' panel.
Churches, neighborhood groups, food and nutrition groups and groups helping the homeless are among the organizations getting money. Some $190,000 is going to groups promoting history and the arts in poorer areas.
The plan to spend $1 million on antipoverty efforts grew out of last year's "defunding" controversy on police spending.
After activists called for switching money from the police department to spend on social needs, the city initially proposed spending $1 million that was earmarked for vacant police jobs. The police budget totals some $79 million.
It turned out that the $1 million in the police budget was needed to pay officer overtime, so the city instead committed to coming up with another $1 million from other parts of the city budget to spend on antipoverty efforts.
Duck McManus, one of the activists who has been speaking to the council in a bid to reduce police spending, complained about the amount of time the council was spending on "$1 million divided into small chunks among multiple organizations."
"We never see this scrutiny on the police budget," she said.
