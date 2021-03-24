Antipoverty effort splits Winston-Salem City council on question of effectiveness

The Winston-Salem City Council has approved $1 million for social justice and antipoverty measures, but not without controversy over whether the spending will be effective.

The council divided $700,000 of the money among 44 different organizations, granting them an average of around $16,000 each, with actual amounts ranging from $10,000 to $32,300.

"I think we should have picked four or five organizations, and give them enough money to do a good project and do it well," said West Ward Council Member Robert Clark. Clark said with so little money to each group, the money would likely "be mostly spent on overhead."

East Ward Council Member Annette Scippio pointed out that while each group proposed projects to tackle antipoverty needs, the division of the money means that the groups are not getting their projects fully funded.

"We are forcing these groups to not do the programs they proposed, or to scale them back to the extent that it has no impact," Scippio said.

Giving a nonprofit group only 20% of what it needs to carry out a program forces that group to raise the other 80%, Scippio said.

To Scippio, the approach smacked of trying to "pacify" people and organizations who are concerned by saying "let's just give them some money."