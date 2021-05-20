Ardagh talks expansion in Winston-Salem in light of incentives from city and Forsyth County

In return for the incentives, the company is promising to bring at least 94 jobs paying an average wage of $77,300 per year plus benefits, and invest $195 million in machinery, equipment and building improvements.

On Monday, Winston-Salem approved incentives amounting to $2.4 million, also paid out over five years.

In both cases, the amount of the incentives is tied to how much additional revenue the company brings in to the city and county.

Ardagh has 243 full-time employees here and operates six high-speed can production lines. Should the company decide to carry out the expansion here, it would add two additional lines.

In addition to the local incentives, it is possible Ardagh will get state incentives totaling $750,000.

Officials have said Ardagh is also considering sites in South Carolina and Georgia, but that didn’t come up on Thursday during the meeting of the board of commissioners.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said Thursday night he was optimistic about the expansion after the county’s action and the company’s letter to commissioners.

