Ardagh to expand in Winston-Salem. Adding 94 jobs and investing $195M at local plant.

Ardagh Group, a global supplier of metal and glass packaging, will add 94 new jobs in Forsyth County, Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday.
The news came one day after the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved $2.75 million in economic development incentives, and less than a week after the Winston-Salem City Council approved $2.4 million.
The state also provided incentives.
The company will invest at least $195 million to expand its current beverage can metal manufacturing facility in Winston-Salem. The plant currently has 230 employees.
“This is an exciting investment in Forsyth County and our state,” Cooper said. “Ardagh’s decision to expand in North Carolina speaks to our skilled talent, strong community partnerships and manufacturing economy."
Based in Luxembourg, Ardagh Group has 57 glass and metal production facilities around the world and has produced aluminum beverage cans and can ends in Winston-Salem since 1975. With six production lines, the Winston-Salem site is the company’s largest can manufacturing facility in the United States. This latest expansion will include building improvements and convert warehousing space to production space with two new modern high-speed can manufacturing lines to the existing site.
“This very significant project forms a key part of Ardagh's Group’s global $2.1 billion 2021-2024 business growth investment program and is being undertaken to meet fast-growing demand as consumers increasingly recognize the environmental and quality advantages of beverage cans,” Claude Marbach, CEO, Ardagh Metal – Beverage North America said in a statement. “Our products deliver high recycle and content rates, which support customer sustainability targets and contribute to a circular economy. This latest expansion at Winston-Salem is indicative of Ardagh's consistent commitment to supporting customer growth.”
The North Carolina Department of Commerce led a team of partners in supporting Ardagh’s decision to expand in North Carolina. The new positions will include operations, production, and administrative personnel.
“With the largest and most diverse manufacturing workforce in the Southeast, North Carolina has proven to be a great place for Ardagh to expand their operations,” said Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Ardagh’s confidence in North Carolina highlights our ability to support innovative companies with a diverse talent pipeline, a strong business climate and a convenient location.”
A performance-based grant of $250,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Ardagh’s expansion. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.
N.C. Rep. Evelyn Terry, D-Forsyth, called the expansion "a great win for Forsyth County, the Triad and the entire state."
N.C. Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, called the announcement "tremendous news for our region," and said she's proud that the company has "confidence in our people to support their success.”
State officials said partners in the economic development work included the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, as well as the general assembly, the community college system, Forsyth Technical Community College, Greater Winston-Salem, Inc., and the city and county.
