Ardagh to expand in Winston-Salem. Adding 94 jobs and investing $195M at local plant.

Ardagh Group, a global supplier of metal and glass packaging, will add 94 new jobs in Forsyth County, Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday.

The news came one day after the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved $2.75 million in economic development incentives, and less than a week after the Winston-Salem City Council approved $2.4 million.

The state also provided incentives.

The company will invest at least $195 million to expand its current beverage can metal manufacturing facility in Winston-Salem. The plant currently has 230 employees.

“This is an exciting investment in Forsyth County and our state,” Cooper said. “Ardagh’s decision to expand in North Carolina speaks to our skilled talent, strong community partnerships and manufacturing economy."

Based in Luxembourg, Ardagh Group has 57 glass and metal production facilities around the world and has produced aluminum beverage cans and can ends in Winston-Salem since 1975. With six production lines, the Winston-Salem site is the company’s largest can manufacturing facility in the United States. This latest expansion will include building improvements and convert warehousing space to production space with two new modern high-speed can manufacturing lines to the existing site.

