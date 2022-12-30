Assistant Police Chief Michael Cardwell is appointed interim chief of the Winston-Salem Police Department

Assistant Police Chief Michael Cardwell has been appointed as the interim chief of the Winston-Salem Police Department, the city said Friday.

Cardwell, 51, will begin his duties Sunday, replacing Police Chief Catrina Thompson who is retiring.

Cardwell couldn’t be reached Friday for comment.

Cardwell currently supervises the department's support services bureau. He is the former agent-in-charge of the Forsyth County Drug Task Force and a former supervisor in the department's criminal investigations division.

Thompson, 54, who has served as police chief since 2017, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as the U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of North Carolina.

Cardwell, a native of Winston-Salem, has served more than 29 years with the Winston-Salem Police Department, said Kira Boyd, a police spokeswoman.

During his career, Cardwell has worked as a police Officer, a senior police officer, a sergeant, and a lieutenant in the department’s patrol division, Boyd said.

Cardwell also served as a lieutenant in its criminal investigations division, a captain in its operations support division as well as a detective, sergeant and a captain in the special investigations division, Boyd said.

Cardwell received an associate’s degree in applied science of architecture from Forsyth Technical Community College in 1992, and a bachelor’s degree in criminology from Western Carolina University, graduating magna cum laude in 2008, Boyd said.

Cardwell is a graduate of the West Point Leadership Program at Methodist University and the Senior Management Institute for Police program.

The city has hired Raftelis Financial Consultants Inc. to conduct a nationwide search for Winston-Salem's next police chief. Raftelis has conducted more than 120 executive searches for local governments throughout the United States, including searches for seven police chiefs.

The city has seven semifinalists for the police chief’s job, City Manager Lee Garrity said. That group will be trimmed to three finalists by the third week of January, he said.

At that time, the city will publicly identify the three finalists, Garrity said.

The finalists will be invited to Winston-Salem for interviews, tours, meetings with Mayor Allen Joines and the Winston-Salem City Council, the city said. The finalists also will be invited to meet with city residents and police officers.

Raflelis officials conducted interviews with 39 candidates for the job, Garrity said. The consultants then met with Garrity and Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney.

Garrity and Toney reviewed the consultant’s reports about the candidates, and they narrowed the list of candidates to the seven semifinalists, Garrity said.

Those candidates will be interviewed via Zoom by city staff members by the second week of January, Garrity said.

City officials will then narrow that group to their top three candidates, Garrity said.

Internal applicants within the police department have applied for the chief’s job, Garrity said. Garrity declined to identify those candidates, saying that the search process is confidential at this point.

“We are getting close,” Garrity said.