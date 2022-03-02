At-large Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board contest gets larger with filing

A fifth Republican candidate filed Wednesday to run for an at-large seat on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education, with only two days until the close of the filing period on Friday.
Carolyn Albright filed to run in the GOP primary, which will select three nominees to run in November against whichever three Democrats get their party's nod for the at-large contest. The other Republicans in the running are Millie Williams, Michael Hardman, Sarah Absher and Tabitha Hackett.
Kimberly Stone, Richard Watts, Sabrina Coone-Godfrey and incumbent Deanna Kaplan are the Democrats in the contest so far.
Elsewhere, former Congressman Mark Walker filed to run in the GOP contest for the party's U.S. Senate nomination, following through on an earlier announcement. 13th District Rep. Ted Budd and former Gov. Pat McCrory are the other big-name Republicans in the contest, but there are plenty of other candidates to choose from: Kenneth Harper Jr., Leonard Bryant, Drew Bulecza, Jen Banwart, Charles Kenneth Moss, Lee A. Brian, Benjamin Griffiths and Lichia Sibhatu.
On the Democratic side for U.S. Senate, James L. Carr Jr. filed to run in a contest where former chief justice Cheri Beasley is considered to be the one to catch. The other Democrats in the running are Marcus Williams, Tobias LaGrone, Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond, Chrelle Booker, Greg Antoine, Constance "Lov" Johnson and Rett Newton.
And two more candidates — a Republican and a Libertarian — filed to run for the Sixth Congressional District, which includes part of Forsyth County.
The Republican was Marvin Boguslawski, who joins a field that already included Gerry Austin, Bill Schuch and Laura Pichardo. The Libertarian filing was Thomas Watercott. Kathy Manning, the Democratic incumbent, has not yet filed.
So far, none of the candidates for the Sixth is from Forsyth County, which has only 12% of the district's population. Almost 73% of the people in the district live in Guilford County.
Charlton Allen became the second Republican on Wednesday to file for N.C. Court of Appeals Seat 11, setting up a primary with Michael Stading for the nomination. Democratic incumbent Darren Jackson has also filed.
