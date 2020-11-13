Attorney General: Josh Stein is leading by more than 14,000 votes against Jim O'Neill.

Josh Stein, the state's Democratic attorney general, saw his lead widen Friday over his Republican challenger, Jim O'Neill, Forsyth County's elected district attorney.
Several counties were still busy certifying mail-in absentee ballots and provisional ballots, but Stein was leading by 14,337 votes late in the evening. On Election Day, Stein had about a 10,000-vote lead over O'Neill.
Even though the race remained close, it didn't appear close enough for O'Neill to be able to request a recount. In order for that to happen, a candidate has to be trailing by no more 0.5 percent of the total votes cast or no more than 10,000 votes, whichever is less.
Stein had not declared victory yet, and O'Neill did not immediately have a statement on Friday.
Stein, a former state senator who had served as an assistant attorney general under then-Attorney General Roy Cooper, was running for his second term. O'Neill has been the district attorney since 2009, when he was appointed by then-Gov. Bev Perdue to serve out the rest of Tom Keith's term when Keith retired.
This is O'Neill's second time running for the state's top prosecutor position. He ran in 2016 but lost in the Republican primary to Buck Newton. Newton lost to Stein in the general election.
During the campaign, O'Neill had cast himself as a law-and-order prosecutor who had won the support of law-enforcement officers and alleged that Stein turned his back on law-enforcement at a time in which there have been increasing protests over police brutality and racial injustice. Stein has said he supports law-enforcement officers but also wants to see criminal justice reform.
The most heated dispute between the two men was over how Stein handled a backlog of untested rape kits. O'Neill said Stein didn't step up significantly to tackle the issue until O'Neill brought it up publicly. Recently, the candidates had battled each other over a political ad that Stein's campaign ran. That ad featured a woman who said she is a sexual-assault survivor and that she was shocked and upset to learn O'Neill had 1,500 untested rape kits on his shelves. O'Neill said that was a false ad and that prosecutors have no control over submitting rape kits to the State Crime Lab; that is a responsibility of law-enforcement agencies.
O'Neill's campaign filed a complaint with the State Board of Elections and during a press call last week, O'Neill said he would pursue criminal charges against Stein through the elections board and that he would file a complaint with the State Bar.
An audit in 2018 revealed North Carolina had 15,000 untested rape kits. Stein pushed for additional funding to get rape kits tested and a new state law was passed to prevent future backlogs. Authorities have said the backlog was a result of DNA testing not being available until the 1990s, the high costs of testing and that victims sometimes recanted allegations, according to a 2019 Winston-Salem Journal story. In April 2019, Stein praised the Winston-Salem Police Department for submitting 346 aging sexual-assault kits to the State Crime Lab for review and testing.
