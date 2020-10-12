Authorities promise voter safety in Forsyth as start of early voting nears

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is telling voters that authorities have a plan to make sure people can cast their ballots without fear of interference or intimidation.

For a number of years, election and law enforcement officers have put their heads together in advance of elections to talk about voter safety and get their ducks in a row.

The sheriff's office issued a news release on Monday to inform voters that law enforcement officers will be ready this fall to deal with "any issues of disturbance to ensure that voters are able to exercise their right to vote without fear or intimidation."

Tim Tsujii, the director of elections in Forsyth County, said the message is not in response to any real or perceived threat.

"We are just being proactive and letting the public know what safety measures we have in place for the election," Tsujii said. "Before every election, we have a task force of public safety agencies, all the law enforcement agencies, all the local departments, police, fire, EMS, and have a briefing before every election. We plan and coordinate for each election and go over any emergency contingency plans."