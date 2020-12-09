Ballot problem slowed recount effort in Forsyth County, election officials say, but results are trustworthy

New voting equipment that the county bought in 2019 allows election officials to print ballots "on demand" at polling places.
But local election officials have discovered a downside to the convenience, one that didn't emerge until the recount of the contest for state supreme court chief justice was carried out here.
It turned out that some but not all of the ballots printed on demand had an alignment problem that kept them from being read by high-speed counters the county used to carry out the recount in the supreme court contest.
"It could be a combination of the equipment or human error," Tim Tsujii, the county's elections director, said, noting that the affected ballots came from only some of the county's 17 early-voting sites.
The ballots rejected by the high-speed counters were still counted, but election officials had to use the slower tabulators of the type that are used at each polling place on Election Day.
"You can't say it is much of an issue because they (the ballots) still scan through the tabulator," Tsujii said.
It just took longer.
"It's a slower machine," said Susan Campbell, who chairs the five-member Forsyth County Board of Elections and who personally helped out with the recount. "In some of the one-stop polling places, they (the high-speed counters) were kicking out a whole bunch of ballots because the high-speed tabulators would not count them. We would take stacks of 400 ballots and run them through precinct tabulators. The ballot goes in slowly and it read them just fine."
The recount was done for the contest between incumbent Democratic Chief Justice Cheri Beasley and her Republican challenger, Associate Justice Paul Newby. With the completion of the recount this week, Newby had a 401-vote lead statewide.
Because of the counting problem, Forsyth County was the last of the state's 100 counties to turn in its recount results.
For early voting this year, the county's new ballot printers allowed different ballot styles to be printed "on demand" when the voter went to a polling place.
The advantage of the on-demand system is that election officials can save money on printing costs. For the 2020 general election, county election officials had to have 163 ballot styles available, since the crisscross of various district lines affects what ballot style each voter gets.
During early voting, voters from any precinct can go to any polling place. In the past, election officials could use various touch-screen setups to accommodate the different ballot styles. With paper ballots now in use for early voting, the county chose to go to the on-demand system to fill the ballot need.
As Tsujii explained, each printed ballot has small printed bars on the outer edges of the ballot that essentially tell the tabulator how to line up the ovals that voters fill in to make their choices. The lines are called code channels.
Because these lines were misaligned on some ballots, Tsujii said, "the high-speed tabulators could not pick up on some of the code channels." The slower tabulators didn't have that problem and read the ballots accurately, he said.
The misalignment only became an issue on the recount brought the high-speed counters into play.
During the election, blank ballots for early voting are loaded into a printer that looks and functions like a typical computer printer.
"You load the paper in and it should start printing," Tsujii said. "It is possible the poll workers placed the sets of paper into the printer in an awkward position or misaligned position. Maybe they didn't use the clips and the paper was loose in the tray."
Campbell noted that loading the printers wasn't a task that election workers specifically trained for. Tsujii said that once the 2020 election work is done, he plans to meet with the makers of the election equipment and see if there's something that should be done differently.
"We don't want this to happen again," Campbell said. "We need to know if we should do something different. I'm sure it can be solved, maybe by being more careful putting the paper in.
Meanwhile, the completion of the recount has people wondering why the numbers change from the earlier counts, which were also done by machine.
In Forsyth County, Democratic incumbent Chief Justice Cheri Beasley widened her margin of victory in the county by 56 votes, but that doesn't tell the whole story: Some of the change came about because ballots counted as undervotes or overvotes turned out on the recount to have valid votes on them.
An undervote is when someone does not cast a vote on some contest on the ballot. It frequently happens that people skip less well-know contests such as judicial races when filling out their ballots.
An overvote is when someone votes for more than one candidate. While that might seem unlikely in a two-person contest, it does happen, election officials say: Someone may be resting their pen on one candidate's oval, and then mark the other oval when they make up their mind. The result can be two marks.
Another reason vote totals change is that someone may mark an oval only faintly, and the mark can fade between the original count and the recount, Tsujii said. Different counting machines may even differ in picking up lightly-marked votes.
Meanwhile, the county is now getting ready for a hand-eye recount that will start at 9 a.m. Monday. Four precincts — 15, 32, 75 and 501 — will be recounted by officials physically examining the ballots.
Depending on how that goes statewide, the machine-counted vote could be confirmed, or a statewide hand-eye recount of all votes could take place.
