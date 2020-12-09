Ballot problem slowed recount effort in Forsyth County, election officials say, but results are trustworthy

New voting equipment that the county bought in 2019 allows election officials to print ballots "on demand" at polling places.

But local election officials have discovered a downside to the convenience, one that didn't emerge until the recount of the contest for state supreme court chief justice was carried out here.

It turned out that some but not all of the ballots printed on demand had an alignment problem that kept them from being read by high-speed counters the county used to carry out the recount in the supreme court contest.

"It could be a combination of the equipment or human error," Tim Tsujii, the county's elections director, said, noting that the affected ballots came from only some of the county's 17 early-voting sites.

The ballots rejected by the high-speed counters were still counted, but election officials had to use the slower tabulators of the type that are used at each polling place on Election Day.

"You can't say it is much of an issue because they (the ballots) still scan through the tabulator," Tsujii said.

It just took longer.