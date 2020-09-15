Marquis H. Barnett has been appointed as the human resources director for the city of Winston-Salem, succeeding Carmen Caruth, who retired at the end of May.
Barnett, who has more than 12 years of human resources experience, will start work on Sept. 28. He has served as the assistant human resources director for the city of High Point since October 2016.
Before that he was a human resources analyst with the city of Winston-Salem.
“After conducting a thorough national search, Marquis clearly distinguished himself as the right person to be our next human resources director,” said Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity. “The energy, enthusiasm and innovative mind-set that he has exhibited at every stage of his career will be of great benefit to our employees, and we are happy that he is coming back to work for us.”
Barnett said he was was "honored to have the opportunity to collaborate with city employees again," and thanked Garrity for "the faith he has put into me to help enhance the city's commitment to continuous learning and improvement.”
Barnett has a bachelor’s degree from Howard University, a master’s degree in human resource development from Villanova University and a doctorate in leadership and learning in organizations from Vanderbilt University.
Barnett is an adjunct professor in UNC Greensboro’s master of public affairs program and is a senior certified professional with the Society for Human Resource Management and the International Public Management Association.
He currently is chairman of the board of directors for the Winston-Salem Urban League and serves as treasurer of the N.C. chapter of the International Public Management Association. He is a certified conflict and dispute mediator and a graduate of Leadership High Point.
Barnett and his wife, Deniece, have two children. His salary will be $134,568 annually.
