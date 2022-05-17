Besse beats Kaplan for nomination to at-large seat on Forsyth County Board of Commissioners

Voters upset at least one incumbent Democrat and quite possibly two on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, according to complete but unofficial returns from the Forsyth County Board of Elections.

Former Winston-Salem City Council Member Dan Besse trounced incumbent Commissioner Ted Kaplan to grab the Democratic Party’s nomination for the single at-large seat on the seven-member board.

And in District A, Malishai Woodbury led incumbent Fleming El-Amin by 78 votes for the second of two seats available for the Democratic ticket in the fall, with the other Democratic incumbent, Tonya McDaniel, easily taking first place.

The counting is not over, since provisional ballots remain to be counted, and absentee ballots will be coming in that were postmarked by election day. But El-Amin said he’s “not going to put too much hope” into making up the narrow gap that left him out of the running.

The number of provisional ballots was not available Tuesday night.

Besse finished with 12,704 votes when the last precincts were reported from the elections shortly after 10:30 p.m., and Kaplan had 8,232 votes. That’s 61% for Besse, 39% for Kaplan.

In District A, McDaniel gathered 3,377 votes, followed by Woodbury with 2,935 and El-Amin with 2,857. Phil Carter received 1,969 votes for fourth place, and Gardenia Henley finished last with 1,195 votes.

Besse carried 93 of the county’s 108 precincts, while Kaplan carried 13 and two yielded a tie result. Besse said his win resulted from hard work by his family and campaign team, but also reflects the desire of voters for a more constituent-oriented approach to governing.

“People really prefer a more active candidate who clearly makes an effort to be out in the community, listening to constituents,” Besse said.

Besse had faulted Kaplan for failing to do that.

“The style of keeping your head down and only coming out on rare occasions is an effective wheeling-and-dealing style,” he said. “But it is less effective in making sure you know what your constituents want.”

Besse had stressed improving schools, health care and housing in the city’s disadvantaged neighborhoods, where many Black voters reside. On Tuesday night, he thanked them and said he will “never leave them feeling neglected or unrepresented.”

Kaplan could not be reached for comment Tuesday night. He is a veteran lawmaker with experience both in Raleigh and on the county board. He served three terms in the N.C. House and five terms in the N.C. Senate from the late 1970s to the early 1990s.

Kaplan surprised a lot of people when he filed to run for the county board in 2006, when he edged out Dave Plyler, the incumbent by fewer than 400 votes among about 70,000 votes cast.

After a 2010 defeat removed him from the county board after one term, Kaplan returned to win the at-large seat in 2014, and again in 2018. In his campaign for a third term, he said he would help grow the economy, expand the county parks system, improve mental health services, public safety and schools.

McDaniel could not be reached Tuesday night to comment about her first place finish in District A, but Woodbury was ecstatic over her win, which came in a dramatic come-from-behind style as the counting progressed.

El-Amin was in second place by 167 votes when the county elections board dumped the early-voting numbers along with absentees counted to that point. Then, as the Election Day precinct numbers came rolling in, for a long while it looked like Woodbury was doomed to finish a close third. After 10 p.m., when most boxes had already been counted, Woodbury finally moved into second place.

Woodbury credited Quamekia Shavers, her campaign manager, and her family and team for the win. But she said it also reflects the need for the county to improve teacher pay, as well as pay for the non-teaching members of the educational staff.

“I think the county knows we need to move forward with pre-K to have a very strong school district,” she said. “And I think this county wants to do something about our youth. Juvenile justice is not just about our youth being antagonistic. It is about the adults in the community making sure that we can make access to a good life possible for our children.”

El-Amin said that while he might just eke out a win from provisional and absentee ballots, he won’t be too disappointed if that doesn’t happen.

“There might be a chance, but I will let the voters decide and let the best person win,” he said. “You can’t be upset. You have to respect the rule of the people.”

Although Republicans had no primary contests for seats on the board of commissioners, they have a full slate set to face off in the fall against the Democrats who won on Tuesday.

Terri Mrazek will be the GOP candidate for the at-large seat, while Michael Owens and Reginald Reid will contest the two District A seats.

The only unopposed candidate in the fall will be Republican Commissioner Don Martin, unopposed for the single District B seat on the fall ballot.

