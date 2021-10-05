Besse to run against Kaplan

Dan Besse, a former member of the Winston-Salem City Council, will run next year for the at-large seat held by Forsyth County Commissioner Ted Kaplan.

Both men are Democrats. Besse announced his candidacy on his Facebook page.

"If we're going to keep building a forward-looking, inclusive Forsyth County that works for all our people, we've got to get to work now in preparation for the critical 2022 elections," Besse said in the post Sept. 26. "From public education to public health, and from our environment to equity for all, we have a lot of work to do - and a lot of good people ready to share in that work.

"But this effort won't go forward without powerful forces in opposition," he said. "The Trumpists are coming after us with everything they've got, and they won't fight fair because they don't believe in democracy, and they don't believe in human rights for all."

Kaplan said Tuesday that he plans to run for re-election in 2022.

"I think he has run for several things," Kaplan said of Besse's candidacy. "This is just one more to put on his wall.

"I understood that he was looking for a job, and maybe this is the one he wants," he added.