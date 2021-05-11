Bill barring use of hand-held devices while driving stalls. Likely won't be heard in N.C. General Assembly this session.

The Senate's opposition to SB20 comes despite overwhelming statewide support for hands-free while driving legislation, according to the Meredith College poll released in March.

More than 85% of survey respondents strongly or somewhat support a hands-free state law — about the same percentage of support as was found in a 2018 Meredith poll.

The March poll found that 83% of respondents agreed that "using a mobile phone while driving is a privilege that can have limits placed on it."

"Since we first started asking these questions three years ago, the results have been very consistent — citizens see the negative effects of using a mobile device while driving and strongly support legislation banning such behavior," said David McLennan, director of the Meredith poll.

Bill details

Even though HB144 was approved by a wide margin in 2019, there was impassioned discussion about the effectiveness of the potential legislation, particularly whether it represented overreach or the penalties were too weak.

SB20 restores the penalties, which include fines of between $100 and $200 and between one and two insurance points for multiple offenses.