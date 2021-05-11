Bill barring use of hand-held devices while driving stalls. Likely won't be heard in N.C. General Assembly this session.

A bill to bar people from using hand-held devices of any sort while driving appears to have stalled in the N.C. Senate.
With the bill crossover deadline approaching on Thursday, Senate Bill 20, titled "Hands Free NC" has languished in the Senate Rules and Operations committee since its introduction on Jan. 27.
After the crossover deadline, most bills that have not passed in either the House or the Senate cannot be considered for the rest of the legislative session.
Primary bill sponsor Sen. Jim Burgin, R-Johnston, could not be immediately reached for comment on SB20. Burgin told Raleigh TV station WRAL on Monday that the bill will not be addressed by the Senate.
Burgin said SB20 contains several elements from House Bill 144 from 2019 that passed the House by a 92-23 vote. The bill, however, was never addressed in a Senate committee.
Burgin has said SB20 is needed as a public-health safety measure akin to when seat belts were made mandatory.
"Using a wireless communication device not only affects you, but a lot of other people when you are distracted while driving," said Burgin, who describes himself as a Libertarian on most social regulatory issues.
The Senate's opposition to SB20 comes despite overwhelming statewide support for hands-free while driving legislation, according to the Meredith College poll released in March.
More than 85% of survey respondents strongly or somewhat support a hands-free state law — about the same percentage of support as was found in a 2018 Meredith poll.
The March poll found that 83% of respondents agreed that "using a mobile phone while driving is a privilege that can have limits placed on it."
"Since we first started asking these questions three years ago, the results have been very consistent — citizens see the negative effects of using a mobile device while driving and strongly support legislation banning such behavior," said David McLennan, director of the Meredith poll.
Bill details
Even though HB144 was approved by a wide margin in 2019, there was impassioned discussion about the effectiveness of the potential legislation, particularly whether it represented overreach or the penalties were too weak.
SB20 restores the penalties, which include fines of between $100 and $200 and between one and two insurance points for multiple offenses.
The bill would prohibit driving while using a wireless communication device that is held in the driver's hand. It also prohibits using such a device if it is supported somewhere on the driver's body unless it is part of wearable technology that does not require physical support.
The bill also reinforces the ban on texting and also bans driving while watching a video, movie or communication via video.
There are exceptions for first-responders, law enforcement and emergency medical personnel.
“Some critics cite potential disparities between those who can afford the most up-to-date technology and those with older vehicles and equipment," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
"This legislation would have a greater impact on those who rely on older technology.”
Kokai said the main roadblock in the Senate is critics "simply seeing this legislation as one step too far toward the nanny state."
"People who cause accidents because of distracted driving already can face serious penalties. This bill targets just one of the behaviors that can lead to distracted driving.
"Those who support a hands-free ban have yet to convince skeptics that this particular activity merits more attention from state government," Kokai said.
Other states
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 25 states have bans on hand-held cellphone use, also including Tennessee and Virginia.
North Carolina is among 48 states that already bans texting while driving. That law went into effect in 2009.
Mike Causey, the state's insurance commissioner, has warned that "unless we do something the growing number of distracted driving accidents and injuries could force auto insurance rates up for everyone."
Causey has made a YouTube video expressing his support for the bill.
During the debate on HB144, some legislators expressed concerns that it would create more problems than it resolves.
For example, Rep. Pat McElraft, R-Carteret, said that pulling off to the side of a two-lane road to answer the phone “may be more dangerous than holding a cellphone to your ear,” especially for young drivers.
"A prohibition on holding a device while driving is enforceable because it’s observable by law enforcement, and it does address one of the most common forms of districted driving," Burgin said.
However, some legislators expressed concerns that these kinds of traffic stops could lead to unintended uncomfortable conversations as the law-enforcement officer attempts to prove illegal behavior.
