State Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, and two other state senators introduced a bill Tuesday to bar state law enforcement agencies from releasing photographs of accused criminals.

Lowe, State Sens. Tim Moffitt, R-Henderson and Todd Johnson, R-Cabarrus, filed the Booking Photograph Privacy Act as Senate Bill 104. The legislation is the latest front in the national debate regarding the public dissemination of the photos, commonly known as mug shots. The photos are typically released by law enforcement agencies to the press and on the agencies' social media sites. The photos also can be found online at county jail websites.

"When people are booked, it's pretty much a private matter until it is flushed out," Lowe said about the bill. "Everyone who is booked is not necessarily convicted of something, but they are convicted in the court of public opinion."

Lowe pointed to publications that share photos of people who are booked into the county jails around North Carolina. On many occasions, those photos remain online for months and years, Lowe said.

"That's not good for the citizens of North Carolina," Lowe said.

Moffitt and Johnson didn't return Journal reporter's requests for comments about the bill.

Law enforcement agencies and the N.C. Press Association oppose the bill.

"The public has a right to know what is going on in their community," Forsyth Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. Kimbrough said. "My personal opinion is that booking photos should continue to be considered public information.

"If we are able to release a name, we should be able to release the corresponding identifying photograph as well," he said. "However, if the bill passes, we will follow the new restrictions as we are a law-abiding law-enforcement agency."

The Winston-Salem Police Department is not taking a position on the bill, said Kira Boyd, a police spokeswoman. The department will follow the law as it is written, Boyd said.

An earlier bill

The N.C. Sheriffs' Association is opposed to the bill, said Eddie Caldwell Jr., the general counsel for the association. The association opposed a similar bill two years ago in the N.C. General Assembly.

In 2021, the Republican-dominated state Senate approved a bill to regulate dissemination of booking photographs. However, the bill never made it out of a House committee.

Lowe also supported that bill.

The N.C. Press Association opposes any legislation that would reduce access to public records, restrict the public's right to know and impede journalists' protected right to inform the public, said Phil Lucey, the association's executive director. "The NCPA has opposed similar measures in the past and will continue to do so in the future."

Under the new bill, a law enforcement agency could release a booking photograph only when it is connected to a criminal investigation involving a missing person.

The bill also would mandate that a court could order the release of a booking photograph "upon a showing by the person requesting disclosure that the disclosure is actually necessary for immediate law enforcement needs."

Gov. Roy Cooper will review the legislation, said Sam Chan, Cooper's press secretary.

Lowe said he doesn’t believe the bill would infringe upon anyone’s First Amendment’s rights if it becomes law. The news media would find a way to disseminate the photos of people who are convicted of crimes.

The bill has been assigned to the Senate’s Committee on Rules and Operations. It will be thoroughly discussed in committee, Lowe said.

Opponents of the bill will speak out against it at that time, he said.

"It will be flushed out in committee," Lowe said. "If it doesn’t meet the test, it wouldn't pass."

Long-standing practice

For many decades, sheriff's offices across North Carolina have provided to the news media photos of accused criminals who are booked into their jails.

"There are a lot of things we've done in the past that we should not continue to do," Lowe said.

North Carolina law doesn't say specifically whether booking photographs are public records or confidential records.

The release of the photos has been debated nationally.

In June 2022, Louisiana joined several other states in limiting when mug shots can be made public.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a law that bars law enforcement agencies in Louisiana from releasing the booking photos before a person is convicted of a crime.

Critics of the legislation assert that all mug shots should be accessible under public record laws. The Louisiana Press Association opposed the bill, but several news organizations in the United States have decided not to publish mug shots prior to convictions.

In June 2021, The Associated Press announced it would no longer publish the names or photographs of people charged with minor crimes. The news organization said it recognized how such stories can have a long, damaging presence on the internet.

AP's decision doesn't apply to serious crimes, such as those involving violence or abuse of the public trust, or cases of a fugitive on the run.

A group of 13 states have passed laws that prohibit their law enforcement agencies from publicly releasing booking photographs or bars private companies from publicly displaying these photographs on their websites.

Judge Eumi K. Lee of the Alameda County Superior Court in California wrote about the issue in Spring 2018 edition of the Rutgers University Law Review. Lee couldn't reached for comment Friday regarding this matter.

"Law enforcement agencies, news outlets and tabloids have created modern-day 'rogues' galleries online, indiscriminately publishing mug shots of individuals, many of whom were never prosecuted or convicted," wrote Lee, who is a former clinical law professor at the University of California Hastings College of Law in San Francisco.

"The mass publication of mug shots online permanently stigmatizes millions of Americans with the mark of criminality and undermines two basic principles of our criminal justice system — presumed innocence and redemption," Lee wrote in her 88-page article.

Lee acknowledged that the U.S. Supreme Court doesn't recognize a constitutional right to privacy for mug shots. However, Lee wrote that the widespread publication of mug shots has a disproportionately negative effect on minority communities.

"It has been well-documented that African Americans and Latinos are arrested at higher rates in our society," Lee wrote. "Thus, the widespread commercialization and dissemination of mug shots and the stigmatization that results has an indirect, discriminatory impact on these same communities."