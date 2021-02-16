Bill would punish cities, counties for cutting police budgets. Proposal raises eyebrows, draws backlash.

A bill that would penalize cities and counties for reducing appropriations to law enforcement agencies is drawing criticism from groups that want less police spending, praise from a law-enforcement officers' group and skepticism from local officials worried about legislative interference in local affairs.
The bill, filed Monday in the N.C. Senate, would reduce revenues to local governments that cut spending on law enforcement by certain amounts.
Called the Police Funding Protection Act, the bill has as one of its co-sponsors Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, who represents District 31, comprising parts of eastern and southern Forsyth County along with all of Davie County.
One of the bill's primary sponsors, Sen. Chuck Edwards, R-Henderson, said Monday in unveiling the legislation that his goal was to make it more difficult for local governments to heed activist calls to "defund the police" and spend the money on social programs, the Raleigh News & Observer reported.
Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity said it's unlikely the city would ever run afoul of such a law if it ever got passed.
"With normal pay raises and the cost of pensions, it would be highly unlikely that we would cut it (police spending) that much," Garrity said.
But on the other hand, Garrity said, the city council and staff can be expected to take a strong stand against Raleigh dictating what local governments spend on a matter like public safety.
"The council and staff take the position that Raleigh would take care of Raleigh and Winston-Salem would take care of the city," Garrity said.
Garrity said staffers are currently trying to work out the potential impact of the proposed legislation, and will be submitting that information to council members in case they want to take a stand.
Forsyth County Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt, who sits on the board of the N.C. Association of County Commissioners, said she never likes the General Assembly "to try to control what counties do," but acknowledged that state lawmakers have that power.
"They never have to worry about that happening in Forsyth County," she said. "I think that is the last thing we need to do to defund the police and sheriff's office." Whisenhunt said that if lawmakers want to pass the law, that would be fine, too.
Whisenhunt said County Manager Dudley Watts has a point, though, when he notes that it is possible that the county could unintentionally get snared by such a law.
Watts noted that in recent years the budget for school resource officers was shifted from the sheriff's office to the schools, which then turned around and contracted with the sheriff's office for the deputies. So even though the same money was going for law enforcement, he said, it could have looked like a cut.
The way the bill would work is that a city or county would not be able to freely cut the law enforcement budget by an amount more than 1% of the money it spends on other things. If a local government exceeded the limit, the state would withhold transportation and sales tax revenues by a like amount.
A local group advocating less police spending, the Forsyth County Police Accountability and Reallocation Coalition, released a statement calling on state and local officials to "repudiate this bill," and said local governments wanting "a more comprehensive approach to public safety beyond law enforcement should not be penalized."
"This bill is ultimately about protecting white supremacy and capitalism," the group said. "It will not protect Black, Brown, Indigenous, Queer folks and poor folks who would benefit most from the redistribution of funding toward social programs and alternative response models."
The North Carolina Police Benevolent Association praised the introduction of the legislation on its Facebook page, thanking the chief lawmakers who introduced the bill in the Senate.
But the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said the state should "celebrate these efforts" to reduce police spending, "not punish them."
Forsyth County Commissioner Don Martin said he's "not a bit interested" in defunding law enforcement, but believes that the county can determine the needs of the community in figuring out how much to spend.
"I think from a public policy matter, if the state is not funding it, they probably don't need to regulate it," Martin said, referring to state lawmakers.
Martin said that if anything, law enforcement needs more money for training and better officer selection "to keep the best and the brightest."
Annette Scippio, the Winston-Salem City Council member for East Ward, said defunding the police "is not the solution to social problems," but that the city needs the ability to decide its own funding levels across city departments without reference to what's done elsewhere.
Scippio called the bill "a poison pill for cities" because they could get penalized if they "decide to reduce (police) funding for whatever reason."
336-727-7369