Bill would punish cities, counties for cutting police budgets. Proposal raises eyebrows, draws backlash.

"The council and staff take the position that Raleigh would take care of Raleigh and Winston-Salem would take care of the city," Garrity said.

Garrity said staffers are currently trying to work out the potential impact of the proposed legislation, and will be submitting that information to council members in case they want to take a stand.

Forsyth County Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt, who sits on the board of the N.C. Association of County Commissioners, said she never likes the General Assembly "to try to control what counties do," but acknowledged that state lawmakers have that power.

"They never have to worry about that happening in Forsyth County," she said. "I think that is the last thing we need to do to defund the police and sheriff's office." Whisenhunt said that if lawmakers want to pass the law, that would be fine, too.

Whisenhunt said County Manager Dudley Watts has a point, though, when he notes that it is possible that the county could unintentionally get snared by such a law.