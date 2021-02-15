Black firefighters sue Winston-Salem, fire chief. Suit alleges racial discrimination

Five Black Winston-Salem firefighters have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Winston-Salem and fire Chief William "Trey" Mayo alleging racial discrimination in hiring, promotion, discipline, harassment and retaliation.
The firefighters are all members of the Omnibus group, which has called for the firing of Mayo and some other white fire employees since last summer.
Three of the firefighters filing suit currently work in the department and two are former employees. The lawsuit was filed on Thursday, Feb. 11, in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina.
Citing what it calls "decades-long history of discrimination, harassment, intimidation and retaliation" against Black employees, the lawsuit claims that Blacks are discouraged from applying for positions, more rigorously, tested, belittled and demeaned at fire stations and targeted, ostracized or transferred if they complain.
Filing the lawsuit were current employees Thomas Penn Jr., Delbert Hairston Jr. and Gerrod Hardy, and former employees Ricky Brown and Eddie Forest.
Firefighters say the court should award them back pay, compensatory damages, other damages and attorney fees.
The renewed charges come after a "climate assessment" carried out in the fire department by an outside consultant was released in January.
The report gave the fire department high marks for advancing Black firefighters into positions of responsibility since Mayo came on board as chief in 2015.
Consultants did say that while the department was not a racist organization, there were individuals viewed as racist by employees, and that many employees said racism and discrimination exist in the department.
In their lawsuit, the Omnibus firefighters claim that the fire department chose "key offenders, harassers and discriminators" to interview about the department for the survey, and that the department failed to tell Black employees they could volunteer to be interviewed.
The survey consultants told the city they included Omnibus in their discussions along with Hate Out of Winston, The Urban League, the NAACP and others.
According to the lawsuit, Black firefighters are told that if they complain about anything, their complaint will "go nowhere" and that they then face retaliation in the form of rumors that they are "untrainable" or "lazy."
The firefighters said anyone complaining is also told that it could affect his or her career and future promotion chances.
The lawsuit maintains that at one point Mayo approached Brown and told him that he “should be ashamed” for his support of the Omnibus complaints, when Brown publicly discussed his experiences of discrimination.
The firefighters said Black recruit Michael Walker Jr. was unfairly denied a chance to take a certification exam after failing to tie a specific type of knot, and that another Black recruit, Brian Reid, was dismissed from rookie school when he failed to tie a knot correctly shortly after demonstrating that he could tie the knot.
In contrast, the lawsuit alleges, white recruits are given help to finish rookie school when they fail emergency medical exams.
The firefighters say a Black worker, Sabrina Stowe, was denied compensation when her grievance was upheld, but that some white employees got back pay and promotions in similar situations.
The firefighters also said there was unequal treatment of Black and white employees in facing discipline for offenses of driving while impaired.
City Attorney Angela Carmon said Monday that the city had not been served with the firefighters' lawsuit, but added that the city would not comment on pending litigation.
Carmon declined a request from the Journal to send an email to individual firefighters who are mentioned in the lawsuit, but who are not defendants, for their response to the allegations.
The Black firefighters in their lawsuit repeat allegations they have made against specific white fire employees, along with some new allegations. While named in the lawsuit, the only fire employee named as a defendant is Mayo.
The firefighters allege:
* That firefighter Michael Chapman made a noose during a rope and knots class, showed it to Black firefighter Darius Johnson and asked him if he knew what it was. The plaintiffs say Capt. John Lindholm, Mayo Battalion Chief Daryl Sawyer did nothing in response to a complaint about Chapman.
* That Capt. Dwayne Jernigan repeatedly used the n-word around the station while on duty.
* That Capt. Kelly Jernigan, who is Dwayne Jernigan's wife, wrote an article for a web site with the title, "Less Diversity is Needed in the Fire Service," and that she suggested that authorities use German shepherd dogs to control Black Lives Matter protesters.
* That Capt. Christopher Belcher, while teaching a class on responding to protests, said he could use his vehicle to assault protesters.
* That Capt. Kevin Shore responded favorably to a racist social media post made by a non-department employee, and that firefighter Jacob Pardue, also in the conversation, called Blacks "ignorant of their history."
* That firefighter Matthew King called the NAACP and other groups racist.
* That Capt. Edward Scott Blair discussed carrying weapons during an online discussion about being around protesters.
Blair said he could not comment for this article, but on a earlier interview pushed back hard when the allegations against him were first made. Blair said then that his remarks in a social media conversation were taken out of context and that he in no way was advocating violence.
