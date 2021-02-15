Black firefighters sue Winston-Salem, fire chief. Suit alleges racial discrimination

The report gave the fire department high marks for advancing Black firefighters into positions of responsibility since Mayo came on board as chief in 2015.

Consultants did say that while the department was not a racist organization, there were individuals viewed as racist by employees, and that many employees said racism and discrimination exist in the department.

In their lawsuit, the Omnibus firefighters claim that the fire department chose "key offenders, harassers and discriminators" to interview about the department for the survey, and that the department failed to tell Black employees they could volunteer to be interviewed.

The survey consultants told the city they included Omnibus in their discussions along with Hate Out of Winston, The Urban League, the NAACP and others.

According to the lawsuit, Black firefighters are told that if they complain about anything, their complaint will "go nowhere" and that they then face retaliation in the form of rumors that they are "untrainable" or "lazy."

The firefighters said anyone complaining is also told that it could affect his or her career and future promotion chances.