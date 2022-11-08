Bobby Kimbrough Jr. handily wins second term as sheriff of Forsyth County

Democrat Bobby Kimbrough Jr. defeated Republican challenger Ernie Leyba on Tuesday night, securing a second term as sheriff of Forsyth County.

With 108 of 108 of the county’s precincts reporting, Kimbrough received 86,455 votes of 66% of the ballots, according to complete, but unofficial results.

Leyba received 44,801 votes or 34% of the ballots, according to the results.

“I’m grateful that the people came out and voted,” Kimbrough said. “I appreciate that they appreciated the work we’ve done over the last four years.”

Kimbrough said that county voters spoke with their ballots.

“When the people speak, you respect what they say,” Kimbrough said. “They spoke profoundly, and I am grateful for that.”

Kimbrough said was honored to be voted in for a second four-year term.

“I am humbled and honored to sit in the office of the people again,” Kimbrough said.

Kimbrough declared his victory early in the night with a solid lead.

“I don’t know how he can declare victory when it (the election) isn’t over yet,” Leyba said. “He can go ahead and celebrate all he wants.”

“It’s still early,” Leyba said at that time.

Leyba, 58, couldn’t be reached for further comment after the complete results showed Kimbrough’s victory.

It was Leyba’s second run for the sheriff’s job. Leyba lost in the Republican primary to Republican Bill Schatzman in May 2018.

Kimbrough, 61, a retired special agent with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, said he ran on his record from his first term as sheriff.

Kimbrough leads an agency with 290 deputies, 249 detention officers, 29 telecommunicators and 67 civilian employees, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office has a budget for fiscal year 2022-23 of about $69.33 million.

Kimbrough pointed to many programs started during his term. The agency has launched Live911, which will direct 911 calls to the deputies’ patrol cars and the office’s communication center simultaneously, Kimbrough said.

The technology will allow deputies to have quicker response times to residents’ 911 calls, he said.

The sheriff’s office also has deployed a drone “to capture everything in real time intelligence,” Kimbrough said.

The drone is being dispatched to the scenes of the emergency calls from the Village Inn Hotel in Clemmons and will allow deputies to see what’s going on before they arrive, Kimbrough said.