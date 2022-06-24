Bojangles says it corrected issues that shut down Winston-Salem restaurant. Peters Creek location still closed.

Bojangles Restaurant Inc. of Charlotte issued a statement Friday in response to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services shutting down the company’s restaurant this week at 3411 Olivers Crossing Drive in Winston-Salem for health-code violations.

"Bojangles takes food safety very seriously," the company said. "And our customers deserve the best from us.

"We have corrected all issues and are awaiting a reinspection from the local health department to reopen as soon as possible," the company said. "We are also working with our staff to ensure to ensure the restaurant stays in compliance."

The N.C. Division of Public Health and Environmental Health Section issued a notice of suspension Wednesday of the restaurant's permit to operate.

"You must cease operations immediately and cannot operate your establishment while permit is suspended," a state document says.

Daniel Lemons, the environment health director for the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, said that his agency cannot confirm that Bojangles restaurant on Olivers Crossing Drive has corrected the issues that led to its business being suspended from operating.

"I'm not sure if we received a phone call or a request to come back out," Lemons said.

When state and local health officials find health code violations at restaurants, those businesses typically contact local health departments for re-inspections after the restaurant’s employees fix those problems, Lemons said.

The restaurant's permit will remain suspended until the state health department determines that the violations have been corrected or there is a final decision in the case, the agency said.

Bojangles officials can appeal the ruling by the state health department.

Nora Sykes, a Forsyth County health official, inspected the fast-food restaurant on May 16.

In her inspection report, Sykes pointed to 17 violations of the state’s food code.

Among the violations, Sykes found flour residue on restaurant equipment, including sheet pans, drink nozzles and pans.

The restaurant also violated the food code in preparation of its fries, according to the report.

Flies were present in the restaurant, the report said. A box of ‘Bo’ rounds sat on the floor beside a freezer.

The report said that one employee had no hair restraint, and another had a long, unrestrained ponytail.

Multiple utensils used for food dispensing were stored in unclean spaces, the report said. A bag of tea containers was stored on the floor in the rear of the restaurant.

The report noted that a freezer door and a biscuit oven needed repairs, and toilets and urinals in its restrooms need cleaning.

