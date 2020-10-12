Bowman Gray renovation in Winston-Salem takes step forward

In addition to the approximately $8 million in construction costs, the project includes $710,000 in design costs $237,400 in contingency and $129,000 in other project costs.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has put a crimp in a lot of business activities, it is actually making it easier for the city to proceed with renovations at a time the stadium is not being used.

Rowe said Blum is prepared to start mobilizing for construction as early as November with work on the restrooms and concession stands. Work on the football field would be going on in the spring, and the entire renovation could be finished by early 2022, in advance of the 2022 NASCAR racing season.

In other action, the city Finance Committee recommended that the council award a contract to Garanco., Inc. for the first phase of improvements at Long Creek Park, which the city bought in 2017 with the help of The Conservation Fund.

The property is the former Long Creek Golf Course off Bethania-Tobaccoville Road.

Garanco, a company based in Mount Airy, is doing the project at a cost of $1.5 million. The project is being paid for from the 2018 bonds approved by voters in a referendum.