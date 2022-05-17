Brown, Day win handily in Democratic House primary in Forsyth; Hall dominates GOP House primary

Kanika Brown appears the winner of the highest-profile General Assembly primary race involving Forsyth County.

With complete but unofficial results for state House District 71, Brown of Winston-Salem was in front at 47.8% with 2,295 votes.

Fred Terry was second at 38.3%, or 1,839 votes, while David Moore, also of Winston-Salem, was third at 13.9%, or 666 votes.

Brown's apparent victory signifies that a member of the Terry household will no longer represent Forsyth in the General Assembly.

Fred Terry was running to fill the seat being vacated by his wife, Rep. Evelyn Terry, who opted not to seek re-election after five terms in the legislature.

Because there was no Republican candidate for the seat, Brown is practically assured of election to the state House. Brown ran unsuccessfully in the March 2020 primary for the District 71 seat.

In the Democratic primary for House District 74, Carla Catalan Day of Winston-Salem won handily over Sean Lew of Clemmons. Day led by a 68.6% to 31.4% margin, or 3,443 to 1,579 votes.

Day will face GOP Rep. Jeff Zenger of Lewisville, who had no primary opposition.

The redistricting of the state House meant District 91 gained a portion of northern Forsyth, along with all of Stokes County. Of the district’s 85,749 inhabitants recorded in the 2020 Census, 41,229 lived in Forsyth.

Three-time Republican incumbent Rep. Kyle Hall of King easily defeated James Douglas of Rural Hall and Stephen James of King. Hall had 83% of the vote, or 7,733, compared with 10.4%, or 974 votes, for Douglas and 6.6%, or 511 votes, for James.

No Democrat filed in the 91st.

Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, did not face a Republican challenge for his House District 75 seat, which covers eastern Forsyth. Because there is no Democratic challenger, Lambeth will appear unopposed on the November ballot.

Rep. Amber Baker, D-Forsyth, did not face a primary challenge for her House District 72 seat that covers the north urban core of Winston-Salem. She will face Republican Shelton Stallworthy, who also did not draw a primary challenger.

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, did not face a primary challenger for her Senate District 31 seat and is running unopposed in November. The redrawn district now covers eastern and northern Forsyth and all of Stokes.

Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, faced no primary challenger for his Senate District 32 seat, which covers the remainder of Forsyth. Republican George Ware is running against him in November.

Senate races of interest

Rep. Lee Zachary, R-Yadkin, whose current House district covered western Forsyth, finished a distant third in his bid for the Republican nomination for Senate District 36, an open seat that covers Alexander, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin.

The redrawing of the state House districts placed Zachary in the same Davie County-focused district as 17-term Rep. Julia Howard.

Wilkes County commissioner Eddie Settle won District 36, defeating runner-up Shirley Randleman, a former House and Senate member from Wilkesboro.

Settle had 37.3%, or 10,734 votes, compared with Randleman having 31.9% at 9,189 votes, Zachary with 17.5% at 5,039 votes and Vann Tate of Toast with 13.3% at 3,839 votes.

Randleman served two terms in the state House from 2009-13 and three terms in the U.S. Senate from 2013-18.

There is no Democratic challenger for the November ballot.

In Senate District 30, which covers Davidson and Davie, incumbent Sen. Steve Jarvis of Lexington easily held off the challenge from former Sen. Eddie Gallimore of Thomasville.

Jarvis had 65.7%, or 15,937 votes, compared with Gallimore at 34.3%, or 8,319 votes. There is no Democratic challenger in the district.

Perhaps the highest-profile double-bunking example in the state Senate involved District 47 with Sen. Ralph Hise of Spruce Pine outlasting Sen. Deanna Ballard of Blowing Rock.

The district covers Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Madison, Mitchell, Watauga, Yancey and part of Caldwell and Haywood.

Hise was at 50.6% with 13,009 votes, while Ballard was at 49.4% with 12,673 votes. The winner is unopposed on the November ballot.

Hise, in his sixth term, is one of the Senate's three top budget writers and co-chairman of the Senate Redistricting committee.

Ballard, in her third term, is co-chairwoman of the Senate Education and Education Appropriations committees.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.