Budd, Foxx join elections amicus brief to Supreme Court

North Carolina has joined the political divide over the Texas attorney general's election lawsuit before the U.S. Supreme Court.

U.S. Reps. Ted Budd and Virginia Foxx, both of whom represent the Triad, are among six Republicans from North Carolina and 106 overall to sign an amicus brief in support of Ken Paxton's lawsuit. He is seeking to overturn the presidential election results in swing states Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Neither Budd nor Foxx have made a formal comment on their congressional websites or on social media about joining the brief.

The other U.S. House members from N.C. to join the brief are Dan Bishop, Richard Hudson, Greg Murphy and David Rouzer. GOP House members not signing the brief are George Holding, Patrick McHenry and Mark Walker.

Meanwhile, N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein signed a separate amicus brief opposing the Texas lawsuit.

"This suit seeks to overturn the will of the people by throwing out the votes of tens of millions of Americans," Stein said. "The complaint asks the Supreme Court to simply ignore the voters in several states and order legislators in those states to replace the voters’ choice with their own.