Budd, Foxx signal support for Texas election suit before Supreme Court. Suit seeks to overturn other states' election results.

North Carolina has joined the political divide over the Texas attorney general's election lawsuit before the U.S. Supreme Court.

U.S. Reps. Ted Budd and Virginia Foxx, both of whom represent the Triad, are among six Republicans from North Carolina and 106 overall to sign an amicus brief in support of Ken Paxton's lawsuit.

Paxton is seeking to overturn the presidential election results in swing states Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Budd posted on his Facebook and Twitter pages Friday morning that "millions of Americans do not have faith in the November election. One of the best ways to air out the legitimate concerns over voter fraud, machine irregularities and mail-in ballots is at the Supreme Court."

"That’s why I support the Texas lawsuit. #CountEveryLegalVote."

Foxx has not made a formal comment on their congressional websites or on social media about joining the brief.

The majority of the public comments on both representatives' Facebook and Twitter pages oppose their joining the amicus brief.